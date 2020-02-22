Addie Swanson scored the game-winning goal late in the third period to power the Plymouth State University women’s hockey team to a 2-1 New England Hockey Conference quarterfinal win at Castleton University at Spartan Arena in Rutland, Vt., on Saturday.
Swanson netted the game-winning goal with 3:46 remaining to help the seventh-seeded Panthers (8-16-2) advance to an NEHC semifinal bout at top-seeded Norwich on Saturday. Her tally came 55 seconds after second-seeded Castleton (13-10-3) tied the game via a power-play goal from freshman and Concord resident Darby Palisi.
Plymouth State opened the game’s scoring with 7:49 left in the second period, when Bow’s Caitlin Connor put home a backdoor rebound goal off assists from Chantelle Ross and Sydney Linnick.
Olivia Petito made 32 saves for the Panthers.
UNH 5, Boston College 1: In Durham, the Wildcats led 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 entering the third frame. UNH (16-14-4, 12-12-3 Hockey East) received power-play goals from Emily Rickwood, Nicole Dunbar and Jada Christian and an even-strength tally from Abby Chapman. Rochester’s Taylor Wenczkowski had an assist and Ava Boutilier made 30 saves for the Wildcats. UNH enters the Hockey East tournament as the sixth seed and will play at third-seeded Providence in the opening round.
Clarkson 2, Dartmouth 1: In Hanover, Dartmouth (7-19-3, 4-15-3) opened the game’s scoring with 4:02 left in the first period, when Georgia Kraus scored off an assist from Bailee Brekee. No. 7 Clarkson scored once in each of the following two periods, with Elizabeth Giguire netting the game-winner 8:55 into the third. Kayla Wormsbacher made 26 saves for the Big Green.
Men’s hockey
Franklin Pierce 1, Assumption 0: In Winchendon, Mass., Jason Ladzinski scored the game-winning goal for the Ravens (15-11-4, 8-7-3 NE-10) at the 5:40 mark of the third period. Ian Wallace made 21 saves for Franklin Pierce.
Women’s basketball
UNH 64, Hartford 55: In Hartford, Conn., UNH (9-16, 6-7 America East) took the lead for good during a third quarter in which it outscored the Hawks 20-12. Ashley Storey led the Wildcats with 21 points alongside five rebounds. UNH also received 12 points from Caroline Soucy and 11 each from Maggie Ahearn and Hudson’s Amanda Torres.
Saint Anselm 86, St. Michael’s 52: In Winooski, Vt., senior Shannon Ryan became the Hawks’ all-time leading scorer with her 28-point outing to move her to 1,668 career points. She also added 16 rebounds to earn her 60th career double-double. Peyton Steinman added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Sara Messler, a senior from Durham, tallied a career-high eight assists alongside seven points for Saint Anselm (18-6, 14-4 NE-10). Londonderry’s Casey Evans scored six points for St. Michael’s.
Stonehill 68, SNHU 55: In Easton, Mass., the Penmen (14-12, 7-10 NE-10) led, 30-27, at halftime before Stonehill outscored them 22-11 in the third quarter and never looked back. Karlee Ziliak tallied a team-high 12 points off the bench, Victoria Dean had nine points and a team-high seven rebounds and Gyanna Russell and Jenna Roche both added eight points for SNHU.
Bentley 75, Franklin Pierce 52: In Waltham, Mass., Bentley outscored the Ravens, 28-8, in the opening quarter. Maddy Springfield, a senior from Jaffrey, logged 10 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons. Franklin Pierce (10-15, 4-14 NE-10) received 13 points from Emma Carter, a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) from Izzy Lipinski and 10 points from Sammi Gallant.
UMass Boston 69, Plymouth State 61: In Plymouth, the Beacons took the lead for good with 9:25 remaining, when Joie Grassi made two free throws to break a 41-51 tie. freshman Jalen Cook led the Panthers (4-21, 0-16 LEC) with a career-high 25 points.
Plymouth State also received 15 points from Alessia Salzillo and nine each from Manchester’s Alex Ricard and Weare’s Autumn Nelson.
Western Conn. 70, Keene State 57: In Keene, Hailey Derosia had a team-high 14 points, Jordyn Burke logged 12 alongside a team-high seven rebounds and Portsmouth’s Arianna Hebert added nine points off the bench for the Owls (7-18, 6-10 LEC).
Colby-Sawyer 62, St. Joseph 43: In West Hartford, Conn., Tianna Sugars recorded her 15th double-double of the season on 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead Colby-Sawyer (18-7, 7-4 GNAC). Plainfield’s Joslin Wainwright logged 13 points, Swanzey’s Caitlyn Boucher had 11 and Sunapee’s Lexie Hamilton added nine for the Chargers, who will next play on the road in a GNAC quarterfinal contest on Tuesday.
NEC 72, Mitchell 62: In Henniker, the Pilgrims clinched the No. 2 seed in the NECC tournament by jumping out to a 10-0 lead over the opening 3:19 and and finishing the first quarter on a 14-2 run. Rene Hudson tallied a game-high 25 points while Ericka Pratt (11 points, eight rebounds) and Brianna Pierreval (nine points, eight rebounds) both had near double-doubles for NEC (19-6, 12-2 NECC).
Suffolk 88, Rivier 45: In Nashua, Arianna Motivala, a freshman from Nashua, logged a team-high 15 points alongside six rebounds and Heather Ries, a freshman from Mont Vernon, added nine points and a team-high eight rebounds off the bench for Rivier (4-20, 0-11 GNAC).
Men’s basketball
Saint Anselm 73, St. Michael’s 65: In Colchester, Vt., Chris Paul led the way for Saint Anselm (17-8, 13-5 NE-10) with 25 points and 11 rebounds. The Hawks also received 14 points from Tyler Arbuckle, 13 from Gustav Suhr-Jessen, 11 from Miles Tention and 10 from Danny Evans.
Bentley 105, Franklin Pierce 72: In Waltham, Mass., Isaiah Moore recorded a team-high 18 points, Sean Bresnan had 15 points and seven rebounds and Falu Seck added 11 points for Franklin Pierce (15-10, 10-8 NE-10).
Western Conn. 58, Keene State 55: In Keene, Western Connecticut led wire to wire. Jeric Cichon recorded 12 points and nine rebounds while Jeff Hunter and Sidi Diallo both tallied 10 points for the Owls (10-15, 8-8 LEC). Keene State also received four points and six rebounds from Derry’s Ben Olson.
Plymouth State 61, UMass Boston 54: In Plymouth, the Panthers (15-10, 9-7 LEC) took the lead for good 41 seconds in the second half behind two Jaylen LeRoy free throws, which gave them a 29-28 advantage. LeRoy, a senior from Manchester, scored a game-high 20 points and teammate Devin Cooper contributed a double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds).
Emmanuel 83, Rivier 81: In Nashua, Emmett Riddick made a buzzer-beating jump shot to win it for Emmanuel. Pharaoh Davis scored a game-high 18 points off the bench, Sunapee’s Issaiah Chappell had 11 and Kevin Redler and Josh L’Heureux each added 10 for Rivier (4-20, 1-10 GNAC).
St. Joseph 93, Colby-Sawyer 76: In West Hartford, Conn., Franklin’s Dana Bean registered 25 points and nine rebounds and Omar Boone had 14 points for Colby-Sawyer. The Chargers also received 12 points from Patrick Coffey and 10 from Jake Lorman.