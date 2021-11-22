DURHAM — Marty Scarano announced Monday that 2021-22 will be the final school year he serves as the University of New Hampshire’s athletic director.
In a statement released by the school, Scarano said he plans to retire after serving as UNH’s athletic director for 22 years.
“Together, as a department and an institution, we have achieved a great deal,” Scarano said. “While we have done many wonderful things, there is still so much more to accomplish. I have always embraced change, and it is the appropriate time for UNH to find someone who will lead this department to new heights. I am very excited about the future of UNH athletics. I know that this place will always be a significant part of me. I will forever be a Wildcat, as will my family.”
UNH has captured 60 league championships, produced more than 100 All-Americans, 61 conference coach-of-the-year recipients, one national champion (Elle Purrier, 2018) and a national championship runner-up (men’s hockey, 2003) during Scarano’s time at the school.
UNH president James Dean announced a national search to find a new athletic director will begin immediately. Scarano is expected to remain at UNH through the end of the academic year and assist in the transition process.
“I am grateful for Marty’s strong commitment to the university, the athletics program and all our student-athletes,” Dean said.
Scarano’s legacy includes the more than $60 million in capital improvements that have been made to the school’s athletic facilities during his tenure. Highlights include the construction and opening of Wildcat Stadium in 2016; and completion of Phase 1 of the Tucker Field project, a state-of-the-art synthetic field that serves as the current practice field and future home stadium for the UNH men’s and women’s soccer programs, the women’s lacrosse program and many Oyster River Youth Association events. Wildcat Stadium has served as home of the school’s football and soccer programs, women’s lacrosse program, NHIAA football state championship games, Special Olympics and other community events.
Scarano helped elevate UNH athletics onto the collegiate national stage by hosting many NCAA championships, including multiple men’s ice hockey regional championships, women’s ice hockey Frozen Fours, NCAA ski championships and women’s gymnastics regional championships.
On the conference level, Scarano has served as a member of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee, Chairperson of Athletic Directors Council for America East, chair of CAA Football, chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee and is currently a member of the America East Executive Committee.
Before arriving at UNH, Scarano was the athletic director at Colorado College from 1996 to 2000, and spent 13 years working in the athletic department at Colgate (1983-96). While he was working at Colorado College, Scarano attempted to bring former UNH men’s hockey coach Dick Umile to CC as coach of the school’s men’s hockey program.
Scarano, a 1978 Penn State graduate, started his athletic career as assistant ticket manager and the athletics events manager for his alma mater from 1980-83.