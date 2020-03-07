Mark Paolini's power-play goal 10:55 into overtime brough Dartmouth's season to a shocking end Saturday night as Princeton defeated the Big Green 5-4 to sweep the best-of-three ECAC men's hockey first-round playoff series.
The Tigers, ranked 11th in the tournament, took a 3-0 lead early in the second period on first-period strikes from Spencer Kersten and Mike Ugberg. Liam Grande's goal at 1:32 of the second, on the power-play, created the three-goal cushion.
The Big Green got one back just 23 seconds later through Mark Gallant but they still trailed 3-1 after two.
Things got worse for Dartmouth at 4:04 of the third when Jackson Cressey scored to restore Princeton's three-goal lead,
Dartmouth stormed back. Harrison Markell scored at 11:52, Tanner Palocsik scored at 12:57 on the power play and Matt Baker scored with 2 seconds left to send the game to the extra session.
Dartmouth outshot Princeton 50-34. Jeremie Forget made 46 saves for Princeton while Adrian Clark stopped 29 shots for Dartmouth.
Dartmoith finsishes 13-14-4. Princeton, which went 2-16-4 in league play this year and was 4-20-5 going into the weekend, is now 6-20-5 and will face top-ranked Cornell in the league quarterfinals next weekend.