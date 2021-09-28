Senior defenseman Will MacKinnon has been named captain of the UNH men’s hockey team, the 118th captain in program history.
Senior forward Eric MacAdams, senior forward Jackson Pierson and senior defenseman Ryan Verrier are the Wildcats’ assistant captains.
“Will, Jackson, Eric and Ryan will represent the hockey program and the university very well both on and off the ice,” said head coach Mike Souza.
MacKinnon, from Plymouth, Mich., has played 92 games as a Wildcat, notching four goals and 14 assists. Last season, he had five points on five assists. Two of MacKinnon’s four career goals are game winners.
This is the second straight season MacAdams, of Salem, Mass., will be an assistant captain. He has 19 goals and 23 assists over 110 games. Last season he logged five goals and five assists.
Pierson, of Zionsville, Ind., has appeared in 81 games with 19 goals and 45 assists. He was a second team Hockey East All-Star last year with nine goals and 16 assists. He ranked fifth in Hockey East with 1.09 points per game. Pierson led UNH in assists and points, and was tied for first in goals.
Verrier, of Reading, Mass., has played in 92 career games with four goals and 12 assists. Last season he posted a career-best 10 points on two goals and a career-best eight assists.
The Wildcats will start the 2021-22 season on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9, when they take on Union at the Whittemore Center at 7 p.m.