Senior Shannon Ryan notched game-high totals of 35 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Saint Anselm College women's basketball team to a 70-59 victory over Adelphia in a Northeast-10 Conference semifinal on Thursday night in Garden City, N.Y.
The Hawks, ranked fourth in the latest NCAA Division II East Region poll, improved to 21-6 overall and will head to top-seeded Stonehill Sunday at 1 p.m. for the NE10 final. Adelphi (27-3) lost for just the third time in 30 games this season, but two of the losses were to Saint Anselm.
The Hawks will make their first NE-10 title game appearance since the 1998-99 season, when they fell to Bentley. The Hawks won their only league postseason title in the 1990-91 campaign, toppling Bentley.
Ryan, a senior from Plattsburgh, N.Y., has scored a single-season best 621 points this year, averaging 23 points in 27 games. She has also established a single-season team record with 406 rebounds this season.
Junior Peyton Steinman added contributed 18 points, shooting 7-for-14 from the floor, and classmate Grace Guachione finished with nine points, seven assists, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
The Hawks won the rebounding battle, 46-28.