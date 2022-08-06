Defensive End Josiah Silver Head Coach Ricky Santos
Rick Santos embraces defensive end Josiah Silver at his first practice as head coach at UNH last Wednesday.

DURHAM — They reported to camp last Monday, started getting their helmets that afternoon, and hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m., the University of New Hampshire plays host to new Colonial Athletic Association member Monmouth University in its opening football game of the 2022 season, the first under new head coach Rick Santos, a former star quarterback for the Wildcats.