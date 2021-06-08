Brody McCullough scattered eight hits over eight innings and Wingate University hung on for a 3-2 victory over Southern New Hampshire University on Tuesday, eliminating the Penmen from the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship in Cary, N.C.
SNHU was held scoreless by McCullough, but Cam Caraher hit a two-run homer to right field off reliever Sam Broderson with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Austin Johnson then relieved Broderson and retired the final two Penmen in order to notch the save.
SNHU, which was making its third trip to the championship in North Carolina, finished 28-9. The Penmen lost to Seton Hill on Sunday night in their first game.
Wingate (35-13 overall; 1-1 in the tourney) advanced to play the loser of Tuesday night’s Angelo State-Seton Hill game Wednesday at 2 p.m.
McCullough was engaged in a pitchers’ duel with Alex Gomes (6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8Ks) until Wingate scored two in the fifth inning to break a 0-0 tie. Wingate added an insurance run in the ninth against Taylor Lepard.
Sam Henrie led SNHU’s offense with a double (in the ninth, ahead of Caraher’s blast) and two singles. Christian Mercedes added two singles.