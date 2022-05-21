The home runs and the wins keep coming for the Southern New Hampshire University baseball team.
The Penmen punched their ticket to the NCAA Division II Super Regionals with a pair of muscular victories on Friday, sweeping Southern Connecticut State University 16-1 and 16-9 in Friday’s East Region Pod No. 1 in New Castle, Del.
SNHU, which finished 3-0 in the four-team pod, bashed eight more home runs, adding to its program record total for homers in a single season. The Penmen have now hit 74 homers, topping their previous single-season record of 56.
Danniel Rivera and Ricky Jimenez cracked two apiece, and Goffstown’s Dakota Mulcay blasted a three-run homer in the third inning of Friday’s opener, getting the Penmen off and running.
Starter Angus McCloskey (W, 8-1) worked seven innings in the opener, allowing one unearned run on three hits. He walked three and fanned four.
In the game game, SNHU jumped out to a 10-3 lead after three innings. Rivera, Nick Schwartz, Alex Kennedy, Jimenez and Idelson Taveras homered. Rivera added a double and single to finish the game with four RBIs, and Sam Henrie contributed mightily with a double and two singles for three runs batted in.
SNHU (44-9) is the seventh-ranked team in the nation, according to the latest National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II poll.
The Penmen, who are playing in their 10th straight NCAA tournament, await the winner of the East Pod No. 2 tournament in next weekend’s Super Regional at a site to be determined.
Play in Pod No. 2 continued Saturday in Uniondale, N.Y., with Franklin Pierce winning a pair of game. The Ravens will play Molloy in a winner-take-all game Sunday at 11 a.m.