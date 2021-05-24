Making an appearance in the postseason is getting close to being expected for the Southern New Hampshire University baseball team.
The Penmen (24-6) were selected for the NCAA Division II tournament for the ninth straight year on Sunday night, earning the top seed in the six-team, double-elimination East Regional, which will be held at Franklin Pierce University’s Pappas Field. SNHU’s first game is Thursday at 7 p.m. against No. 6 Dominican (N.Y.) College (19-13).
Franklin Pierce (22-9) is the fourth seed and will face No. 3 Molloy College (21-9) at 3 p.m. Thursday while No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (25-5) and fifth-seeded Goldey-Beacom College (20-7) open tournament play at 11 a.m.
SNHU won its third straight Northeast-10 Conference championship last Friday while Franklin Pierce advanced to the NE10’s Northeast Division finals before losing to SNHU.
The winner of the East Regional will advance to the Division II College World Series at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., from June 5-12.