SNHU men's basketball team topped by Dominican Staff Report Nov 27, 2022 The Southern New Hampshire University men's basketball team fell to 3-3 with a 78-75 home loss against Dominican on Sunday.SNHU led 73-72 with 48 seconds remaining but was outscored 6-2 the rest of the way.Evan Guillory scored 22 points to lead SNHU, while Matt Becht (14 points), Ethan Okwuosa (12) and Derrick Grant (10) also scored in double figures.Johnson Wahaad had a game-high 27 points for Dominican (6-1).