Southern New Hampshire University couldn’t be in a better position entering this year’s Northeast 10 men’s basketball tournament.
SNHU earned the NE10 regular-season championship and the tournament’s No. 1 seed by beating St. Michael’s 76-61 Tuesday night. It’s the program’s first regular-season championship since the 2016-17 season and the first under head coach Jack Perri, who is in his fourth season with the Penmen.
SNHU (19-7, 16-4 NE10) has won nine in a row and is one of three NE10 teams that earned a bye for the tournament’s first round, which will be held Friday. Second-seeded Saint Anselm (19-7, 15-5) and third-seeded Bentley (20-5, 15-5) also received a first-round bye.
The Penmen, who are seeking their first tournament championship since 2013, will face the winner of Friday’s game between eighth-seeded Franklin Pierce (16-11, 11-9) and ninth-seeded Assumption (14-13, 10-10) in Sunday’s quarterfinals at SNHU.
SNHU has won 15 of its last 16 contests, and 16 of its last 20.
“I think they’ve certainly been the best team in the league since Christmas,” Saint Anselm coach Keith Dickson said. “The tournament’s gonna have to go through them. They have the one seed and somebody’s gonna have to beat them over in their building, which is not easy to do.”
On the same night SNHU secured the regular season championship, Dickson won his 700th game as Saint Anselm’s head coach when the Hawks beat New Haven 65-64.
Dickson, who took over as the program’s head coach in 1986, is one of five active NCAA head coaches (any division) with at least 700 wins at one institution, joining Jim Boeheim (Syracuse), Steve Ridder (Embry-Riddle), Tom Klusman (Rollins) and Brian Baptiste (UMass-Dartmouth). Dickson ranks 16th among active NCAA head coaches and fifth among active Division II head coaches in victories.
“When my career is over and you have time to reflect on what the numbers are, then maybe you’ll think about it,” Dickson said. “Right now we’ve got business to take care of and this team is trying to do the best it can.
“I’m just thankful that I’ve had the opportunity at Saint Anselm that I have had. To have a coach and a school fit, that turns into a long career. I’ve always thought the numbers that go next to a coaches’ name are just program numbers. They just reflect what the program has done over a long period of time. I’ve always felt that basketball players win games, not coaches. They have to give the wins to somebody, so they give them to me.”
Saint Anselm will play either 10th-seeded Adelphi or seventh-seeded Pace in the quarterfinals.
Saint Anselm dropped both regular season games against Pace. The Hawks lost 74-47 on the road, and 77-56 at home. Saint Anselm beat Adelphi 84-73 and 70-68.
“We certainly drew a short straw in the bracket,” Dickson said. “I don’t think there are any easy games once you get down to the top eight. We’re awfully close in talent level. I know it sounds cliche, but once you get down to the top eight, I think anybody can beat anybody on the men’s side in the Northeast 10.”
Franklin Pierce will be trying to defeat Assumption for the third time this season when the teams meet Friday. The Ravens prevailed 78-74 at Assumption, and 72-66 at home.
NE10 Men’s Basketball Championship
1. Southern New Hampshire (16-4)
2. Saint Anselm (15-5)
3. Bentley (15-5)
4. New Haven (13-7)
5. Southern Connecticut (11-9)
6. Le Moyne (11-9)
7. Pace (11-9)
8. Franklin Pierce (11-9)
9. Assumption (10-10)
10. Adelphi (6-14)
11. Saint Michael’s (5-15)
12. Saint Rose (3-17)
13. American International (3-17)
First Round Friday
Game 1: No. 13 American International at No. 4 New Haven (7 p.m.)
Game 2: No. 12 Saint Rose at No. 5 So. Connecticut (7 p.m.)
Game 3: No. 11 Saint Michael’s at No. 6 Le Moyne (7 p.m.)
Game 4: No. 10 Adelphi at No. 7 Pace (7:30 p.m.)
Game 5: No. 9 Assumption at No. 8 Franklin Pierce (7 p.m.)
Quarterfinals Sunday
Game 6: Game 5 winner at No. 1 So. New Hampshire (3:30 p.m.)
Game 7: Game 4 winner at No. 2 Saint Anselm (1 p.m.)
Game 8: Game 3 winner at No. 3 Bentley (TBA)
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at highest remaining seed (TBA)
Semifinals Thursday, March 2 (at highest remaining seeds)
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner (at highest remaining seed)
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (at highest remaining seed)
Championship Sunday, March 5 (at highest remaining seed)
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner (at highest remaining seed)