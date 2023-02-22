Perri

Southern New Hampshire University couldn’t be in a better position entering this year’s Northeast 10 men’s basketball tournament.

SNHU earned the NE10 regular-season championship and the tournament’s No. 1 seed by beating St. Michael’s 76-61 Tuesday night. It’s the program’s first regular-season championship since the 2016-17 season and the first under head coach Jack Perri, who is in his fourth season with the Penmen.