The Southern New Hampshire University baseball team won’t need a road map to get to Cary, N.C.
The Penmen on Tuesday won another Division II NCAA East Regional title with a 9-2 victory over Molloy College in the regional’s winner-take-all game at Franklin Pierce University.
A couple of New York City-area guys led the way. Graduate student Marcus Chavez of Queens went 4-for-5 and drove in five runs, and redshirt junior Jeffrey Praml of Bridgewater, N.J., pitched eight strong innings, leading 14th-ranked SNHU to a third trip to the Division II Championship to be played in North Carolina. The Penmen previously advanced to Cary in 2012 and 2018.
SNHU is seeded sixth in the double-elimination championship and will play second-seeded Seton Hill University of Greensburg, Pa., in its opener on Sunday at 6 p.m. In other first-round games, Trevecca Nazarene plays Tampa (Saturday), and Central Missouri meets Northwest Nazarene (Saturday), and Angelo State battles Wingate (Sunday afternoon).
On Tuesday, the Penmen broke it open in the seventh. Chavez knocked home two runs with a single, then scored on an error, stretching SNHU’s lead from 3-2 to 6-2. The Penmen (28-7) extended their lead to 9-2 with three more runs in the eighth, two coming home on Chavez’ two-run ground rule double.
Meanwhile, Praml limited Molloy to five hits and two runs (both earned) while walking two and striking out six. Portsmouth’s Wes Tobin finished up, pitching a scoreless ninth. In two regional starts, Praml went 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and allowed three runs over 18 innings, striking out 20 and walking two.
Goffstown’s Dakota Mulcay, a redshirt junior, continued his torrid hitting as well. Mulcay went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, extending his school home run record for both career and single season. He has 28 for his career, 14 this spring.
In the five regional contests, Mulcay and Chavez were a combined 19-for-40 (.475) with nine extra-base hits, including six homers, 22 RBIs and 14 runs scored.