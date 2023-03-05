MANCHESTER — Southern New Hampshire University women’s basketball coach Karen Pinkos said the Penmen never got into an offensive rhythm in the Northeast-10 Conference championship game on Sunday at Stan Spirou Field House.
Meanwhile, Bentley never looked out of rhythm on either end of the court en route to its 61-49 wire-to-wire victory in front of 1,024 fans that included a large Falcons contingent.
As the NE10 champion, Bentley (21-9) received an automatic bid into the NCAA Division II tournament. The tournament field selection show was scheduled for late Sunday night.
The Falcons, seeded fourth in the conference tournament, have won two straight and a record 22 NE10 titles overall in 31 final appearances.
The third-seeded Penmen (21-7), who lost both their regular-season games against Bentley, reached both the NE10 semifinal and championship game for the first time in program history.
“I think we didn’t play as a team tonight,” Pinkos said. “I thought at our Assumption (semifinal) game, that was the best game I’ve ever seen our team play — really played well together — and today, I felt like we played a little bit more individually.”
Bentley scored the game’s first eight points over the opening 1:14 of the first quarter and ended the frame with a 21-12 lead after shooting 47.1% from the field and 40% (4 of 10) from three-point range.
The Falcons had a 35-24 advantage at halftime and led by at least seven and as many as 14 points in the second half. SNHU never got closer than within eight points of knotting the score in the final frame.
Pinkos said whenever the Penmen strung a run together, Bentley answered with a big play like an offensive rebound or a three-point play.
“They started off hot,” SNHU senior co-captain Adriana Timberlake said. “We got into a hole early and we just never got out of it.”
SNHU shot 28.8% from the field, 25% from beyond the arc and went 12-for-20 at the free-throw line. The Penmen ranked third in the NE10 in free-throw percentage (73.8) and among the top nine in both three-point and field goal percentage during the season.
Third-year Bentley coach C White said her team wanted to take away the Penmen’s dominant 3-point shooters and their dribble-drive plays.
“We could have done a little bit of a better job of putting our hands away but being able to contain the drivers without fouling is the key to defending that kind of motion, read-and-react offense,” White said.
Bentley finished with a 32.8 field-goal percentage, went 7 of 23 from 3-point range and shot 72.7% (16 of 22) from the charity stripe.
Falcons junior Maggie Whitmore was named the NE10 tournament’s most outstanding player after logging a game-high 17 points alongside 10 rebounds. Bentley freshman forward Ciara Norman (12 points, game-high 11 rebounds off the bench) and senior guard Ella Thompson (15 points, four rebounds, three assists) were also named to the NE10 All-Championship Team.
Timberlake, an NE10 All-Championship Team selection, and Julia Colby both scored a team-high 12 points for the Penmen. While noticeably favoring her right leg at times, Penmen senior forward and NE10 All-Championship Team selection Ariana Koivisto contributed 10 points, two rebounds and a steal.
SNHU senior co-captain Jenna Roche and sophomore forward Sydnie DeVries each grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
“I told them (the players), ‘In a few weeks, you’re going to feel really proud and excited about it,’” Pinkos said of reaching the NE10 final. “We’ve got to, to me, try to just put that into perspective and know that this program has gotten better and we’re going to continue to get better and, hopefully, in the future then that’s us cutting down the net.”