SNHU women ousted from NCAAs Staff Report Mar 11, 2023 Mar 11, 2023 Updated 5 min ago The SNHU women's basketball team's magic run is over.After winning on Friday at the NCAA Division II East Regional at Assumption University, SNHU fell to Jefferson, 62-49 on Saturday in the second round.Jess Knight led the Penmen with 17 points. SNHU finished 22-8.On Friday, the Penmen won their first-ever NCAA game, in style, thumping Saint Thomas Aquinas, 65-44. Adriana Timberlake led the way with 26 points, and Knight added 13 points and nine rebounds.NCAA, Div. III Round of 16 (men)Swarthmore 82, Keene State 58: Friday in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, the hosts held KSC to a season-worst 29.9% shooting from the field en route to the victory.Octavio Brito scored 14 points to lead the No. 5 Owls, who finished 27-2.