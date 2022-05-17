One thing that separates this year’s Southern New Hampshire University baseball team from most of the nine other SNHU teams that advanced to the NCAA Division II tournament is power at the plate. The Penmen have set a school record by hitting 64 home runs this season. The program’s previous record of 56 homers in a season was established in 2016.
SNHU coach Scott Loiseau is hoping that power will be on display when the Penmen (41-6) compete in pod 1 of the NCAA East Regional later this week. The three-team regional features a double-elimination format and will be held Thursday through Saturday at Wilmington (Del.) University’s Wilson Field.
SNHUs Sam Henrie finished second in the Northeast-10 Conference with 12 home runs this season. Dakota Mulcay and Nick Schwartz tied for 13th in the conference with seven home runs each, and Danniel Rivera tied for 19th with six homers. Manchester’s Dylan O’Sullivan is one of four Penmen wth five home runs.
“We have a lot of dangerous players all the way through the lineup,” Loiseau said. “It’s a tough lineup to get through. It’s one of our better offenses that we’ve ever had for sure.
“I thought the kid Nick Schwartz was going to be a good player, but I didn’t know he was going to hit fourth for us and hit .400 (.405). Sam Henrie has been an everyday player for me for almost four years, but I wasn’t expecting him to hit double-digit homers and drive in (45).”
Henrie didn’t hit more than two home runs in any of his four previous seasons with the Penmen.
“Henrie did make a big swing change,” Loiseau said. “We were messing around one day and I asked him, ‘If you were going to play Wiffle Ball how would you hit?’ And so he stood up really straight, had a big leg kick and started smashing balls all over the field. I said, ‘I think you should hit like that this year.’ That’s kind of how that happened.”
SNHU will open the tournament Thursday against the loser of the 11 a.m. game between fourth-seeded Wilmington (31-11) and fifth-seeded Southern Connecticut State University (30-13-1).
Loiseau said Josh Roberge (8-3, 3.19 ERA) will likely get Thursday’s start on the mound.
Angus McCloskey (7-1, 2.84 ERA) and Brandon White (7-2, 2.71 ERA) are penciled in as the team’s Game 2 and Game 3 starters.
“We’re pitching outstanding right now,” Loiseau said. “Hopefully we can continue to do that.”
The East Region pod 1 winner will face the East Region pod 2 winner in the NCAA East Super Regional on May 27-28. The regional champion will advance to the Division II College World Series at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., on June 4-11.
The SNHU program has a 31-21 record in the NCAA Tournament and has advanced to the Division II World Series three times: 2012, 2018 and 2021.
“I feel like our best baseball is in front of us,” Loiseau said. “I’m excited to see what they do this weekend, and hopefully moving forward.”