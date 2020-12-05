Colby-Sawyer recently announced Grace Lincoln Sokolow as the next head women’s soccer coach for the Chargers.
Sokolow arrives at Colby-Sawyer after spending two seasons as the head coach at Finlandia University in Hancock, Mich. Prior to Finlandia, Sokolow was an assistant coach for three seasons at Austin (Texas) College.
During her time with the Lions, Sokolow put together a record of 11-6-1 and reached the American Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA) championship game, which was the first conference final in school history.
During her tenure she had seven All-ACAA selections, four all-academic, and an All-North Region selection. Sokolow also coached the conference’s player of the year, defensive player of the year, and first-year player of the year during the 2019 season.
A native of Parker, Colo., Sokolow was a four-year letter winner and two-year starter at Vassar (N.Y.).