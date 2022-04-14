PROVIDENCE, R.I. — All Daniel Trzepacz wanted was a chance to show he could play baseball.
Initially, he thought he would get that chance at Delaware on a full scholarship. Then Trzepacz was redshirted.
Now he’s getting that chance at Rhode Island College.
“Originally I wasn’t getting (at-bats) at Delaware and they cut me,” said Trzepacz, of Mont Vernon. “That left me with four years of eligibility and I wanted to go closer to home.
“My brother (Ethan) went to the University of Rhode Island and told me good things about the state. I chose Rhode Island College because they had my major (finance) and a competitive team.”
Since the 2018 season, the Anchormen have compiled a 90-49-1 record, including a 14-6-1 record through games of April 11.
“I think he was looking to join a program that was competing at a high, Division III level,” RIC coach Frank Holbrook said. “He had a bunch of Division I schools on him. He wasn’t a guy that we actively recruited out of (Souhegan) high school.
“He reached out to us and I made a couple of calls including to (Delaware) assistant coach Jack Prachniak and got some background on him in terms of his ability as a player. I took what he said and recruited the kid rather aggressively.”
So far as a freshman first baseman, Trzepacz is proving that Delaware’s loss is RIC’s gain. He has started all 21 games and currently ranks:
• Third on the team and seventh in the Little East Conference with a .391 batting average.
• Second on the team and tied for second in the LEC with 34 hits.
• Tied for fourth in the LEC with 54 total bases.
• Seventh in the LEC with a .500 OBP.
• 11th in the LEC with a 1.086 OPS.
In addition, he has belted eight doubles plus three homers and has plated 23 runs.
For the week ending March 28, he was voted the LEC Rookie of the Week after hitting .400 in four games.
While some coaches are reluctant to recruit transfers, that wasn’t the case with Holbrook.
“We’re always open to making our team better,” he said. “Daniel was a guy that was a left-handed bat and we were looking for a guy in the middle of the lineup. His having four years left was like a bonus.”
Trzepacz began his college career in the outfield. But it wasn’t long before Holbrook moved him to first base.
“We have a sophomore in Cal Parrillo who’s one of the better players in New England,” Holbrook said. “Daniel had played first base his whole life. He played the first six games in right field. After our Florida trip, we brought Dan in to first base, which has been his primary position.
“He’s probably going to be there for the next four years. He does a great job working the bag and has saved about six errors.”
Trzepacz’ fielding percentages is .991, which translates into one error in 127 total chances.
“I started in right field and hadn’t played there until the summer before with the Kingston Night Owls (i.e. a collegiate league). I started off shaky and coach decided to move (Parrillo) to second and I moved to first.
“It’s been a comfortable transition.”
Of all his stats, his OPS stands out the most. In 106 total plate appearances, he has walked 15 times and struck out 15.
“We have him in the two-hole,” Holbrook said. “I think a reason why he has those numbers is he uses the field well. He has power but can go the other way. That speaks to why you’re seeing those numbers.”
“He uses the whole park. It’s good to see him do that early in his career.”
“I’ve always been a disciplined hitter,” said Trzepacz. “At the start of this season I started off with a higher strikeouts-to-walks ratio. I worked with my first base coach (Sean Risley). Since then I’ve seen more pitches I can hit instead of chasing.”