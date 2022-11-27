St. Anselm men's basketball rolls past Franklin Pierce Staff Report Nov 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Owen McGlashan scored 23 points and Zac Taylor added 20 as the Saint Anselm College men’s basketball team eased past Franklin Pierce, 94-78, on Sunday afternoon.Saint Anselm (3-3 overall, 2-0 NE-10) led 52-31 at the half on its way to the victory.Miles Tention (18 points), Tyler Arbuckle (13) and Keith Robinson (10) also scored in double figures for Saint Anselm.Brandon Kolek (22 points) and Mohamed Traore (16) led Franklin Pierce (2-2, 0-1 NE-10). Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage