Kathleen LeFebre tipped home a goal 12:36 into the fifth overtime to lift St. Anselm past Franklin Pierce 2-1 in the New England Women's Hockey Association tournament semifinals at Sullivan Arena in Goffstown.
The Hawks advance to Sunday's championship game at 4 p.m. at Sullivan Arena against fourth-ranked Long Island University, which upset top-seeded Sacred Heart 3-0 in the other semifinal.
The Ravens went 3-1 against Saint Anselm in the regular season.
Saint Anselm tied the game 5:48 into the third period, when Katy Meehan scored her 15th goal of the year off an assist from Erin Meyers.
Franklin Pierce opened the game's scoring via Katelyn Brightbill's power-play goal that she scored 6:34 into the first period. Bridgette Prentiss and Stefanie Caban assisted on Brightbill's ninth goal of the year.