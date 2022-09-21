UNH's Corcoran

UNH’s Joey Corcoran, right, picks up yardage during the spring game.

 RICK WILSON

DURHAM — It wasn’t all bad for the University of New Hampshire football team last weekend.

Despite dropping a 45-27 non-conference decision to North Carolina Central on Saturday night, UNH seemed to find another productive receiver. Redshirt freshman Joey Corcoran caught seven passes for 81 yards in the loss. UNH quarterback Max Brosmer targeted Corcoran on 13 of his 45 passes.