Endicott pitcher

 ENDICOTT ATHLETICS

Kyan Bagshaw‘s outstanding freshman season with the Endicott College baseball team continued during the NCAA Division III tournament when he tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in a 6-0 victory over Bridgewater State on Sunday. The win was Endicott’s 41st of the season — a record for the program.

Endicott extended its season by beating Johnson & Wales twice Monday to win the regional championship. The Gulls will play Ithaca in the NCAA Super Regionals on Friday and Saturday.