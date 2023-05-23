Kyan Bagshaw‘s outstanding freshman season with the Endicott College baseball team continued during the NCAA Division III tournament when he tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in a 6-0 victory over Bridgewater State on Sunday. The win was Endicott’s 41st of the season — a record for the program.
Endicott extended its season by beating Johnson & Wales twice Monday to win the regional championship. The Gulls will play Ithaca in the NCAA Super Regionals on Friday and Saturday.
Bagshaw, an Amherst resident who played for Souhegan High School last season, throws left-handed, and is 5-1 in 15 relief appearances this year. He has a 2.22 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings.
Pitcher Noah Therrien (Litchfield/ Bishop Guertin), pitcher Foch Lovejoy (Durham/Oyster River), outfielder Nathan Innerfield (Weare/John Stark) and outfielder Jack Marshall (Londonderry/Londonderry) are the other New Hampshire residents on the Endicott roster.
Two other college baseball notes of local interest:
• The NCAA Division II East Super Regional between Southern New Hampshire University and Le Moyne begins Friday (3 p.m.) at SNHU’s Penmen Field. Game 2 in the best-of-three series is scheduled for Saturday at noon, and, if needed, the deciding game will begin 60 minutes after the finish of Game 2. The winner will advance to the Division II World Series in Cary, North Carolina.
• Infielder Kevin Rodriguez (Manchester), infielder Kyle Hsu (Brookline), outfielder Cam Levesque (Hooksett) and pitcher Alex Sweeney (Raymond) are all members of the Northern Essex Community College team that advanced to the the National Junior College World Series, which begins Saturday in Greensville, Tennessee. NECC will enter the weekend on a 17-game winning streak, which includes two victories over Kingsborough Community College last weekend to win the Northeast District Championship.
CHaD football updateA reminder that the CHaD New Hampshire East-West All-Star football game is less than a month away. This year’s game will take place Friday, June 23 (6 p.m.) at Saint Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium. Londonderry’s Jimmy Lauzon will coach the East, and Merrimack’s Kip Jackson will coach the West.
Updated rosters:
EAST
Nolan Bleakley (Exeter), Frankie Brown (Winnacunnet), Alex Carroll (Pelham), Jake Cawthron (Pelham), Owen Clark (Somersworth), Emmett Colby (Spaulding), Malikai Colon (Timberlane), Dominic Coppeta (Timberlane), Brett Davis (Dover), Jeff DeKorne (Somersworth), Ethan Demmons (Pelham), Dan Doherty (Portsmouth/Oyster River), Jake Fredericks (Winnacunnet), Aidan Goss (Windham), Ryan Graney (Exeter), Dante Guillory (Somersworth), Drew Heenan (Londonderry), Jack Hogan (Winnacunnet), Drew Hosmer (Laconia), Gunner Jackson (Portsmouth/Oyster River), David Jacques (Salem), Evan Koroski (Kennett), Andrew Kullman (Londonderry);
Also, Calvin Lambert (Somersworth), Ryan Lynch (Pinkerton), Aidan McGinley (Exeter), Ethan Moss (Exeter), Jaden Mwangi (Timberlane), Ian O’Kane (Exeter), Nate Pedrick (Londonderry), Ryan Pemberton (Londonderry), Matt Proulx (Dover), Michael Sampson (Londonderry), Jason Senus (Londonderry), Edwin Tavares (Spaulding), Kevin Tilley (Winnacunnet), Jake Travis (Pelham), Patrick Waldron (Pinkerton), Trevor Weinmann (Londonderry), Aiden Weldon (Pembroke), Matt Williams (Timberlane), Camden Zambrowicz.
WEST
Mene Adumene (Memorial), Amaury Almonte (Nashua North), Tanner Ames (Lebanon), Jordyn Andino (Nashua North), Jakob Baker (Bishop Guertin), Charlie Bellevance (Bishop Guertin), Parker Bromley (Bedford), Toby Brown Jr. (Nashua North), Evan Cibotti (Bedford), Trice Cote (Milford), Chris Cotsificas (Milford), Nick DiGesse (Nashua North), Jason Duke (Merrimack), Vonny Duncan (Concord), Nathan Feudner (Concord), John Fraioli (Kearsarge/Mount Royal), Montana Hanchett (Hanover), Matt Harding (Nashua South), Reimelo Hyde (Merrimack), Owen Kelley (Central);
Also, Zack Lambert (West), Reese Lopez (Merrimack), Jack Lorenz (Monadnock), Charlie Maroun (Souhegan), Cal McAuliffe (Bedford), Madux McGrath (Souhegan), Chris Messmore (Bishop Brady), Jake O’Connor (Nashua South), Jack Peters (Nashua North), Kdin Preston (Central), Joseph Ramos (West), Emery Ray (Keene), Owen Sadowski (Merrimack), Matt Santosuosso (Bishop Guertin), Logan Sfeir (Bedford), Colby Snow (Bedford), Ryan Turley (Merrimack), Chuck Urda (Milford), CJ Vancelette (Nashua South), Owen Walton (Bow), Khari Whitehead (Central).
No more 1-and-1
There will be no one-and-one situations in high school basketball next season. The NFHS recently announced that it has eliminated one-and-one scenarios beginning in 2023-24 in an attempt to improve game flow and reduce injuries.
Teams will reach the bonus starting with the fifth foul of every quarter, at which point teams will be awarded two free throws. Foul counts will reset in each quarter.
Previously a one-and-one situation was awarded when a team reached seven shooting or non-shooting fouls in one half, and the double bonus (two free throws) kicked in with the 10th foul in a half.
In a one-and-one situation, shooters can earn a second free throw by making the first one.
“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” NFHS director of sports Lindsey Atkinson said in a news release. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”
COMMENT: The rule changes will clearly make it more difficult for teams who trail late in a game. They will also likely result in more stall tactics, since New Hampshire does not have a shot clock and teams protecting a lead will not have to deal with dicey one-and-one situations.
Legion regional in 2024
Manchester has been selected as the host city for the 2024 American Legion Baseball (Senior Division) Northeast Regional. Manchester will be one of eight regional sites, and the winner of each regional will advance to the American Legion Baseball World Series.