There’s no doubt NHIAA football will have some added flavor this season.
Last week the Union Leader ran a story online about the increased number of games between NHIAA Division I teams and teams from Maine this season. There were five Maine/New Hampshire games last season, and there will be seven this year.
The out-of-state games don’t stop there, however. Division I schools will also play teams from Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island. Here’s a list of those matchups:
New Hampshire/Maine
Sept. 8: Bishop Guertin at Scarborough
Sept. 9: Sanford at Dover
Sept. 29: Bonny Eagle at Merrimack
*Sept. 29: Winnacunnet at Bangor
Sept. 29: Spaulding at Edward Little
Oct. 20: Thornton Academy at Bedford
Oct. 21: Portsmouth at Oxford Hills
*Game may be moved to Sept. 30
New Hampshire/Massachusetts
Sept. 8: Londonderry at Chelmsford
Sept. 9: Malden Catholic at Windham
Sept. 15: Nashua South at Lowell
Sept. 22: Alvirne at Malden
Oct. 6: St. John’s Shrewsbury at Exeter
Oct. 6: Salem at Wachusett
Oct. 14: Brockton at Pinkerton
New Hampshire/Vermont
Sept. 8: Concord at Rutland
Sept. 22: Brattleboro at Keene
New Hampshire/Rhode Island
Sept. 2: Central (Providence) at Manchester Memorial
Scheduling out-of-state games became possible – some would say necessary – when Timberlane moved back to Division I following the 2021 season. That left Division I with 21 teams, so the four-conference format went out the window. The current format, implemented last year, features three conferences with seven teams in each.
Balanced schedules, one of the best things Division I had going for itself, were no longer possible last season, and each team found itself with an open date. If you know high school football coaches, you know the only thing they despise more than encroachment penalties are bye weeks.
Since the 21-team division took many by surprise – things could have remained status quo if one Division I team had requested and was granted permission to drop to Division II for the 2022 and 2023 seasons – teams scrambled to fill their open date. This year teams had more time to plan ahead, and that resulted in more out-of-state games.
Seventeen of the 21 Division I teams will play an opponent from outside of New Hampshire this season. Goffstown, Manchester Central, Timberlane and Nashua North are the Division I teams that will play solely in-state competition. Goffstown and Manchester Central will play each other; Timberlane will play Division II Souhegan; and Nashua North has scheduled a game against Division II Milford.
A date opened up on many Division II schedules when Lebanon decided it would not field a varsity team this season (JV only). That allowed Souhegan and Milford to schedule a Division I opponent.
In other cases, Division II schools chose to fill that open date with an out-of-state opponent. Among those: Watertown (Mass.) will play at Manchester West on Sept. 8, and Burlington/South Burlington (Vermont) will play at John Stark on Oct. 21.
For those wondering, games played against opponents outside of a team’s division will not count in the NHIAA standings, but could be used to break ties to determine playoff teams or playoff position. Those games will count for the Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont and Rhode Island teams however.
The North-Milford and Timberlane-Souhegan games will not count either (Division I vs. Division II), but because the Central-Goffstown game features two Division I teams, that contest will count.
In the future hopefully we can return to balanced schedules – fairness should be a top priority – and still allow teams to schedule a non-league game.
Some other football-related items:
• The first Billy Pappas Football Camp will be held July 12-13 at Manchester West (6-8 p.m.). This is a two-day, non-contact camp run by coaches from the Central, Memorial and West football programs and is open to athletes entering grades 5-8. There is no cost, but to attend you must register in advance at www.pappascamp.com.
• The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl will be played Aug. 5 (11:30 a.m.) at Castleton University. Players are scheduled to report to training camp on July 30. Tickets can be purchased at www.shrinemaplesugarbowl.com.
• Portsmouth’s Thor Griffith, a defensive tackle entering his senior season at Harvard, is being mentioned as a possible selection in next year’s NFL Draft. Josh Buchanan, an analyst for NFL Draft Scout, has Griffith rated as a player who could be taken in Round 6 or Round 7.
• Lastly, sending condolences to members of the Lauzon family for their recent loss.