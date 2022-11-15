New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer takes the field with his Wildcat teammates prior to last month’s game against Elon at Wildcat Stadium in Durham. Brosmer and the Wildcats have a lot on the line with this weekend’s game at Maine.
There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to Saturday’s Colonial Athletic Association football game between the University of Maine and the University of New Hampshire that will be played in frosty Orono, Maine.
You’ll hear a lot about the Brice-Cowell Musket this week, which symbolizes supremacy in the annual border war between these programs. The musket is currently in Maine’s possession, since the Black Bears came to Durham and earned a 33-20 victory at this time last season.
Wins haven’t come easy for the Black Bears this year. They’re 2-8 overall and 2-5 in the CAA entering this game, so, as they say, this is their Super Bowl.
“I feel fortunate, and I think our players do and everyone here, to be a part of a rivalry, trophy game,” Maine coach Jordan Stevens said. “When you look around at the landscape of college football, to be part of a rivalry is a grateful position to be in. Within that, playing for the musket is a huge motivation for our program. It’s something that I always believed as a player (at Maine) and as a coach here, as an assistant and now in this position, it’s something that we want to make a big deal of. We make it important for our players.
“With that all being said it comes down to the preparation. The focus is on getting ready for New Hampshire, which is probably one of the best teams we’ve faced all year. They’re a complete team on each side of the ball and on special teams.
“With this rivalry, no matter how the season’s going, you have something to play for. … I’m anticipating a great environment on Saturday.”
UNH (7-3, 6-1) would like nothing more than to regain control of the musket because a lot would come with it.
For starters, UNH is one of three teams still vying for the CAA championship. UNH, William & Mary (9-1, 6-1) and Richmond (8-2, 6-1) all have the same record within the conference. William & Mary plays at Richmond on Saturday.
The CAA champion will receive an automatic berth to the FCS playoffs, which begin Nov. 26.
Here are the CAA tiebreakers that could come into play:
• If UNH and Richmond finish tied for first at 7-1, Richmond would receive the automatic bid because it beat UNH during the regular season.
• If UNH and William & Mary finish tied for first at 7-1, the head-to-head result wouldn’t break the tie because the Wildcats and Tribe did not meet during the regular season. It would come down to point differential in conference games (the CAA has a 21-point per game maximum differential). Entering Saturday’s action William & Mary is plus-67 and UNH is plus-61. If the point differential is the same the tie would be broken by each team’s ranking in points scored and points allowed in conference games. So if UNH finished fifth in points scored and third in points allowed it would have a ranking of 8. That would then be compared to William & Mary’s ranking.
UNH coach Rick Santos gave the following answer when he was asked what the message to his team was this week:
“Stay in the moment. Prepare like we have all year. As the games go along and they seem to have more importance it’s easy to get ahead of yourself. It’s easy to start thinking about things that are out of our control. You have to prepare the right way.”
Of course UNH is hoping it has to figure out one of those tiebreakers because that would mean the Wildcats prevailed at Maine. Even if UNH doesn’t earn the automatic FCS postseason berth, an 8-3 record should be good enough to get the Wildcats into the 24-team playoff field.
If UNH loses at Maine and finishes 7-4, it might be time to start looking ahead to next season.
Santos said Maine’s 2-8 record isn’t indicative of how good a team Maine is. That sounds like obligatory coach speak, but it may also be true. Two of Maine’s losses came against FBS opponents (Boston College and New Mexico), and the Black Bears lost five other games by no more than seven points. Four of those losses were by four points or less.
“Been part of this rivalry when we were No. 1 in the country and they took us to overtime and been part of this rivalry when both teams had playoff implications on the line,” Santos said. “It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be contested. It’s going to be chippy. There’s no love lost here and we know that.
“For us we need to find a way to put a spirited effort together and get a win in one of the toughest environments to play in the country.”