Eichman

UNH’s Joe Eichman makes a tackle on Holy Cross running back Peter Oliver during last season's FCS second-round playoff game in Worcester, Mass. Eichman, of Merrimack has returned after being away from the team since the end of last season.

 GIL TALBOT/UNH ATHLETICS

LEFTOVERS from the University of New Hampshire’s spring football game Friday night:

• The Wildcats were picked ninth in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll last season but surprised everyone by winning a share of the CAA regular-season title. UNH finished 9-4 overall — No. 21 in the nation — after dropping a 35-19 decision to Holy Cross in the FCS quarterfinals.