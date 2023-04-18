LEFTOVERS from the University of New Hampshire’s spring football game Friday night:
• The Wildcats were picked ninth in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll last season but surprised everyone by winning a share of the CAA regular-season title. UNH finished 9-4 overall — No. 21 in the nation — after dropping a 35-19 decision to Holy Cross in the FCS quarterfinals.
UNH returns 17 of 22 starters, and UNH coach Rick Santos said one of the keys to a successful 2023 season will be to bury 2022 and start fresh.
“Last year was great, but as I tell these guys, our offseason motto was to outwork yesterday,” Santos said following Friday’s contest. “Our past performance is not going to predict future success. We have to continue to redefine ourselves. We have to continue to get a little more disciplined.
“I think at the end of the day, we have the makings of a really good football team. I’ve told these guys before, I’ve been fortunate to be part of a team when we were No. 1 in the country as a player and (No. 1) as an assistant coach, and I think these guys have the ability to be that type of team. We can be a top-10 team. We can compete for a national championship and that’s our goal. It’s lofty expectations for sure, but I think we have the ability to do that.
“So for these guys, it’s just kind of staying in the moment, making sure that we continue to get better every day and not rest on what we did last year.
“The good thing is we got humbled pretty good against Holy Cross (in the FCS playoffs) and I think that was a perfect recipe to go into the offseason. Even though we overachieved last year, I don’t think any of these guys are satisfied with that, which is great to see. I didn’t see much complacency all offseason. Just reminded them that at any given time, we can get beat if we don’t put the best version of ourselves on tape and we have to continue to go forward.”
• Goffstown’s Peyton Strickland played a significant number of snaps at tight end Friday night. Strickland has been battling a variety of injuries since arriving at UNH last fall, but, to some extent, was able to make up for lost time this spring. He’s been able to play more since starting tight end Kyle Lepkowski is recovering from offseason surgery. Santos said he expects Lepkowski will be cleared to play by the start of fall camp.
Strickland suffered a hamstring injury in spring track during his final year of high school, tweaked it early in fall camp at UNH and wasn’t close to 100% until the end of the 2022 season.
“It was a process where I’d be good for a day or two and then I’d hurt it again,” Strickland said. “I went through that cycle two or three times. Finally I got good with that, but by the time I was fine, we were in the playoffs and it was the end of the season, so at that point I didn’t know enough because I hadn’t taken enough reps to get any time. Definitely frustrating.”
Strickland, who said he’s up 20 pounds and now weighs 245, also had a thumb injury that required a cast for much of the winter. He said he wasn’t “healthy” until the final month of spring camp.
“That’s been my first consistent practice (time) since I’ve been here,’ Strickland said. “I definitely feel mostly caught up. Still some things I have to get down, but I would definitely say I’m in a better spot than I was at the beginning of camp.”
• Inside linebacker Oleh Manzyk was back on the field Friday night. Manzyk played in 10 games as a freshman (2019), when he made nine starts and tied for fifth on the team in tackles (49) and second in sacks (two). He hasn’t played much since then because of injuries, however. A back injury that required surgery kept him off the field all of last season. His return will bolster a position that may be the deepest on the team.
“The last week and a half, he went full go,” Santos said. “I don’t know how many reps he got (in the spring game) but he’ll be cleared 100% to go for fall camp. That battle at the second level is as competitive as we have on the team right now. We have a lot of guys who have played some meaningful snaps. It’s going to be interesting who steals those starting positions.”
• Including Strickland, there were 10 New Hampshire residents listed on UNH’s spring roster. The others; safety Jackson Stone (Lebanon), cornerback Gavin Urda (Milford), linebacker Ryan Toscano (Bedford), offensive lineman Cooper Smith (Portsmouth), offensive lineman Brendan Graham (Hudson), offensive lineman Nathan Roach (Manchester), tight end Colby Ramshaw (Londonderry), defensive tackle Tim Bonagura (Fremont) and defensive end Zach Garron (Bedford).
One notable name missing? Joe Eichman.
Eichman, a defensive back from Merrimack, has been a significant contributor since the 2019 season, when he played in each of the team’s 11 games. He left the team following the 2022 season with eligibility remaining, but is expected to return.
“Joey thought he wanted to get to the real world,” Santos said. “He was going to hang it up. He was doing his apprenticeship with a construction company. I think he realized that he was making a big mistake. He was going to miss it too much.
“He called me up a few weeks ago and wanted to know if he could come back. Thank goodness we still had a roster spot available, so we welcomed him back with open arms. He’s going to re-enroll. He’ll be here for all of the summer training protocols that we have going on and he’ll be back competing in the fall. It’s awesome to have him back. That was a big loss.
“I thought he really had his best year he’s had since he’s been here (last year). Worked his way from a walk-on and earned a scholarship last year and did some really tremendous things, so I think he adds a lot of depth to a really good defensive backfield that we have right now. Our guys still have to prove it every single day, but he’s shown he can be a starter and a really good player.”