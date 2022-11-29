IF YOU’RE a serious fan of football in New Hampshire, it’s hard to hear the name Holy Cross without thinking about the three who got away.
Why mention Holy Cross? Because the University of New Hampshire (9-3) will go on the road to face the Crusaders (11-0) on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs, and Holy Cross has three New Hampshire residents on its roster: sophomore running back Jordan Fuller (North Hampton), sophomore free safety Curtis Harris-Lopez (Nashua) and junior defensive lineman Jared Dyer (Merrimack).
As you may have guessed, all three had outstanding NHIAA football careers.
Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney knows the New Hampshire football landscape well, having served as an assistant coach at Norwich (Vt.) and as the head coach at Salve Regina (Newport, R.I.) and Assumption (Worcester, Mass.) before he took over at Holy Cross.
“He’s a great evaluator of talent,” UNH coach Rick Santos said when he was asked about Chesney. “You look at that roster (and) it’s not a typical FCS roster. They have some Group of Five talent guys on there. Some guys we went head-to-head recruiting the last three or four years and they beat us on a lot of really good recruits, so I have the utmost respect for him. I’ve listened to him clinic and talk in the offseason. I think he’s as good as there is at what he does. He’s the best (college) coach in New England right now.”
• Fuller (No. 23) helped Winnacunnet cap an undefeated season by beating Pinkerton Academy 41-21 in the 2017 Division I championship game. He was a sophomore that year and set school records for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He transferred to Governor’s Academy after his junior season.
Fuller, whose father played for Holy Cross, has run for 785 yards and five touchdowns on 107 carries (6.1 yards per carry) this season, and will enter Saturday’s game as Holy Cross’ No. 2 rusher. He also has seven receptions for 49 yards.
“They’re all phenomenal football players,” Chesney said. “As you watch Jordan Fuller … just a complete running back. He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s powerful. He can block. He can catch out of the backfield. He can do it all.”
• Harris-Lopez (No. 29) was named New Hampshire’s Gatorade Player of the Year following the 2020 season, when he led Nashua North to the Division I championship as a quarterback/defensive back.
He has 10 tackles (nine solo), including two tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 10 games this season.
“Curtis is really coming into his own,” Chesney said. “On special teams, where it started, and then the last two games he played a whole lot more on defense. He’s explosive. He’s fast. He’s physical. He’s tough. All those things.”
• Dyer (No. 99) was a captain at Merrimack High School during his junior and senior seasons. He was a three-time All-State selection, and finished his high school career with 175 tackles, 23 sacks and 35 touchdowns.
He’s been limited to three games this season because of a shoulder injury.
“Jared had some shoulder issues and is still working his way back, but he’s a big, physical, tough kid,” Chesney said. “All three of them very, very tough. All three of them very, very physical. All three of them just great young men.”
It seems like UNH is facing one of the top quarterbacks in the country in every game it plays. This week it’s junior Matthew Sluka, who completed 135 of his 224 pass attempts for 2,301 yards and 25 touchdowns (three interceptions) this season, and also ran for a team-high 918 yards and eight TDs. He’s run for more than 100 yards in four of Holy Cross’ 11 games.
Santos on Sluka: “If we weren’t going against him, he’s so fun to watch. He’s so dynamic. He runs around back there. He can make the routine throws (and) he can make the big throws down the field, but what gives you fits and keeps you up at night is his ability on those unscripted plays where everything’s covered perfectly and he finds a way to escape (and) eludes you. He can make people miss in space, so he’s got short-range quickness, but he has top-end speed as well. He can score from anywhere on the field. I think he does a great job in the zone-read game, when to give the ball, when to pull it. … I think he’s a complete player.”
Chesney on Santos helping UNH’s Max Brosmer develop as a quarterback: “You watch that young man (Brosmer), he is so efficient. Always on time. He understands the full offense. He understands where to go with the ball based on coverages, and if he gets in a little bit of trouble he finds that running back (Dylan Laube) pretty quick. The number of times over the year he’s been sacked is minimal. They just don’t get to the kid. The offensive line is phenomenal, the receivers are great and the running back, Dylan, he sticks out as dynamic as they come. Ricky certainly understands the strengths of his team and plays to them really, really well.”