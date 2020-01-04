Colby-Sawyer senior Lexie Hamilton, of Sunapee, became the school’s all-time leader in career assists in Saturday’s 55-49 non-conference victory over Thomas College.
Hamilton collected 10 assists to pass 2019 Colby-Sawyer Hall of Fame inductee Cailin Bullett’s total of 583. Hamilton now has 590. Junior Joslin Wainwright, of Plainfield, led all players with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Senior Tianna Sugars finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
First-year Caitlyn Boucher, of Swanzey, played all 40 minutes and posted 11 points and seven rebounds.
Colby-Sawyer improved to 10-3. Thomas fell to 3-9.
Bean moves up on CSC list
Senior Dana Bean, of Franklin, moved into ninth on the Colby-Sawyer all-time scoring list with a team-best 20 points in Saturday’s 87-71 Hampton Inn West Springfield Naismith Classic consolation game loss to Bridgewater State.
Bean led three Colby-Sawyer players in double figures. He was an All-Tournament team selection after shooting 9-of-13 Saturday. Bean climbed into ninth on the all-time list with 1,403 career points. Senior Patrick Coffey added 14 points to move up three spots into a tie for 12th on the scoring list with 1,331 points. First-year Omar Boone pitched in 12 points.