University of Maine junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman and Black Bears head coach Red Gendron have claimed top individual honors this season in Hockey East.
Swayman, a draft pick of the Boston Bruins, on Thursday was named the Player of Year, while Gendron, a Berlin native and 1979 graduate of New England College in Henniker, took home the Bob Kullen Award as Bauer Coach of the Year.
Swayman has enjoyed a memorable week. On Tuesday he signed a contract with the National Hockey League's Boston Bruins and was awarded the Walter Brown Award as New England's best American-born college hockey player.
The 62-year-old Gendron, who just concluded his seventh season behind the UMaine bench, posted his best campaign. He directed the Black Bears to an 18-11-5 season, including a 12-9-3 Hockey East record that earned them the fourth seed for the league quarterfinals and a home-ice quarterfinal series.
The tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
-- Bangor Daily News