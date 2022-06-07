Syracuse basketball to host exhibition with SNHU in November By Mike Waters syracuse.com Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Syracuse Orange center Jesse Edwards, pictured here against Louisville on Feb.5, will miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury. Dennis Nett/Syracuse.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SYRACUSE, N.Y. ― Syracuse University’s men’s basketball team will play an exhibition game against Southern New Hampshire at the JMA Wireless Dome, the school said in a release on Monday.The Orange will host Southern New Hampshire, which plays in the NCAA’s Division II, on Tuesday, Nov. 1.This will be the second meeting between the two schools in the last five years. Southern New Hampshire came to the Dome for an exhibition ahead of the 2017-18 season.Southern New Hampshire finished 13-11 a year ago and earned a berth to the NE10 Championship.Syracuse’s regular-season opener will be against Lehigh on Nov. 7. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage