One of the Granite State’s best women’s golfers is about to embark on a coaching career.
Derryfield Country Club’s Tara Watt, a two-time New Hampshire Women’s Golf Association state champ, on Thursday was announced as the first coach of the Saint Anselm College women’s program. The team is scheduled to debut in the 2022-23 academic year.
Watt won NHWGA state championships in 2020 and 2011, taking runner-up honors this summer to winner Lauren Thibodeau. Watt last week captured the NHWGA Mid-Amateur Championship for the second straight year.
An active member of the New Hampshire Golf Association’s (NHGA) Board of Directors since 2019, she also served a stint on the NHWGA board of directors from 2015-19.
Watt comes to the Saint Anselm after five years as assistant women’s golf coach at Southern New Hampshire University which announced earlier this month it was discontinuing women’s golf after the 2021-22 academic year.
“I am very excited to be named the first head coach in Saint Anselm history,” said Watt. “I have always wanted to become a head coach, so when this opportunity arose at Saint Anselm, I was very excited and eager to learn more about the institution. I am ready to hit the ground running and build a competitive team as we attempt to grow the game.”
With her guidance, the Penmen improved from a sixth-place finish at the 2016 Northeast-10 Conference Championship to as high as third in 2018.
Watt is a 2005 graduate of Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Spring, N.C., where she was a member of the women’s golf team. She earned an MBA from the University of Phoenix in 2009 and is employed by Control Technologies, Inc. as a service account manager.