NASHUA — The Nashua Silver Knights consider their biggest strength this Futures Collegiate Baseball League season not to be their bats or their arms but their camaraderie.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic shortening their preseason to four batting practices before their season-opener on July 2, the Silver Knights quickly built a strong team chemistry, which has helped them to second place in the six-team league standings.
“We all show up, we all want to be here, we’re all buzzed to play this summer,” Silver Knights infielder and Salem resident Nick Shumski said after a 6-4 loss to the New Britain Bees last Wednesday at Holman Stadium. “We all show up to the field, have a lot of fun. We make each other better so it’s good to just show up with a good group of guys.”
Nashua owned a 20-14 record and was 1½ games behind the league-leading Worcester Bravehearts after 34 games. The Silver Knights finish their regular season this week with a home game against the North Shore Navigators Tuesday at 6 p.m. and an away game at the Westfield Starfires the following night. The league’s top two teams at the end of the regular season will play a best-of-three championship series.
Shumski, who plays for Division I Merrimack College, and right-hander Griffin Young, who is from Dover and is a junior at Division III Wheaton College, said it took about a week for the team to jell.
“We have a decent amount of returners from last year so I think they kind of started the process and just kind of took everyone in and showed them the ropes and stuff and then it just clicked right after that,” Young said.
Young, who owned a 3-1 record and 1.31 ERA over his first 10 appearances this summer, is in his second season playing for the Silver Knights. Shumski, who batted .262 with two home runs, 16 RBIs and 19 runs scored over his first 30 games, is in his first season with Nashua and second in the FCBL. The Salem High School graduate played for the Brockton Rox last summer.
The Silver Knights dropped their first three games but won their next three by a combined score of 32-8. Shumski and first-year Silver Knights head coach Kyle Jackson both said Nashua’s first win, a 10-6 triumph at Brockton, was a key moment in the season.
“Losing those first three games was definitely tough,” Shumski said. “It definitely hurt us on a morale (level) but we knew we just had to stick with it, it’s early in the season, so once we got that first win, we knew we could hang and play with all these teams in this league. Ever since, the bats came alive, the pitching has been great, so we’ve been rolling ever since.”
Young and fellow Silver Knights hurlers Steven Miller and Nick Guarino were tied for second place in the FCBL in wins (three) after the team’s first 34 games. Nashua right-hander Patrick Harrington, who is from Bedford and is a junior at Division II Assumption College, was tied for sixth in the league in strikeouts (34) and sixth in ERA (2.89).
The Silver Knights’ Dominic Keegan and Jared Dupere are league MVP finalists. Keegan, a junior at Vanderbilt, entered this weekend with the most RBIs in the league (38), ranked second in home runs (eight) and sixth in average (.325). Dupere, a junior at Northeastern, was third in the FCBL in average (.337) and tied for fourth in both home runs (five) and RBIs (22) entering the weekend.
Nashua outfielder John Mead, a senior at Franklin Pierce University, recorded a league-leading .356 average over his first 28 games.
“Our lineup is pretty deadly, not going to lie,” Shumski said. “We’ve got a lot of good leadoff guys and then we’ve got Dupere and Keegan back to back. That’s probably the toughest (No.) 3-4 hitters in the league. I feel bad for the pitchers on the other team when they’ve got to face those guys.”
Nashua has also had a knack for late-game heroics this season. Shumski has delivered the game-winning hit in two walk-off victories. The Silver Knights have also secured two wins at New Britain and one at Westfield via ninth-inning rallies.
“They’re resilient,” said Jackson, who is from Hudson. “They never think they’re out of a game.”
Shumski said he feels good about how the Silver Knights are playing as the best-of-three league title series looms. Nashua entered the weekend three games ahead of third-place Brockton for the No. 2 spot in the standings. The Silver Knights play at Brockton today at 3:30 p.m., which will mark the second game in three days between the clubs.
“I know it’s only the top two teams and that’s what’s keeping us in it,” Shumski said. “We know we’re in that 1-2 mark and we’ve been fighting back and forth with Worcester so we just want to stay there and we’ll play it out in the playoffs.”