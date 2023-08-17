The Whitt

The Whittemore Center on the campus of UNH in Durham

DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center will be receiving upgrades.

Combining a $4 million gift from UNH grad Anthony DiLorenzo (Class of 1987) with an additional $6 million in state funding in the recently adopted state budget, the university will embark on improvements to the ice arena. The UNH Hockey Renovation Project, with an eventual goal of $16 million, will include improvements that include larger, more functional and accessible multi-use locker rooms for both men’s and women’s hockey, an expanded strength and conditioning space, and new offices for coaches and administrative staff.