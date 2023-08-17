DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center will be receiving upgrades.
Combining a $4 million gift from UNH grad Anthony DiLorenzo (Class of 1987) with an additional $6 million in state funding in the recently adopted state budget, the university will embark on improvements to the ice arena. The UNH Hockey Renovation Project, with an eventual goal of $16 million, will include improvements that include larger, more functional and accessible multi-use locker rooms for both men’s and women’s hockey, an expanded strength and conditioning space, and new offices for coaches and administrative staff.
According to the university, the upgrades will also benefit other UNH teams using the facility, including the UNH field hockey team and paralympic athletes who compete in sled hockey on UNH’s Northeast Passage team.
DiLorenzo is owner and founder of Key Auto Group. The Whittemore Center and the adjoining Hamel Recreation Center will now comprise what will be known as the Key Auto Group Complex.
“As a longtime supporter of UNH Hockey, this is an exciting opportunity to help UNH Athletics and the university meet their goal to create a more competitive state-of-the-art complex that will attract and retain talented student-athletes, draw in more fans and benefit the entire community,” said DiLorenzo in a release. “I hope I inspire other corporate and individual businesses to become a part of this project.”
The project comes after nearly $14 million was invested in recent years to update the ice surface, audio/visual technology, part of the HVAC systems and make other facilities improvements.
“This beneficial donation is a significant investment in UNH athletics and will impact our student-athletes by enhancing their overall experience and allowing them to strive for excellence and compete for conference championships and on a national stage,” said Allison Rich, UNH director of athletics, in a release.