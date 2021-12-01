DURHAM — When Sean McDonnell was asked about his most memorable game as the head football coach at the University of New Hampshire, he had his answer ready.
“I kinda knew this question was coming,” McDonnell said Wednesday, when he announced he would retire after 23 years as UNH’s head coach. “I think the Georgia Southern game (in 2004). Our kids had no idea who they were or where we were going. Just played our tails off. I’ve never forgotten it. We played that day.”
UNH rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Georgia Southern 27-23 in Statesboro, Ga., that night. The victory came in the first round of the Division I-AA (now FCS) playoffs. The Georgia Southern program had won six I-AA national championships.
The Wildcats trailed 21-6, but took a 27-21 lead on a 52-yard touchdown run by R.J. Harvey and a two-point conversion from John McCoy. UNH quarterback Ricky Santos took a safety with five seconds to play.
“Ricky took a safety at the end of that game and everybody thought we were pretty smart … we had no idea what we were doing,” McDonnell said. ”That game set the footprint that when we went to play people, New Hampshire was coming to play and we were going to give everything we’ve got.
“Now the next week we got our tails kicked pretty good by Montana. That brought us back down to Earth, but that first trip to Georgia Southern with all those kids was fabulous. Fabulous.”
That 2004 season was the first of 14 straight years UNH qualified for the FCS playoffs.
Five other memorable games during McDonnell’s tenure at UNH:
• Sept. 4, 1999: UNH beats URI 37-14 in McDonnell’s debut as UNH’s head coach.
• Nov. 4, 2000: The Wildcats overcome a 31-3 deficit to beat Delaware, 45-44, in overtime.
• Sept. 2, 2004: Quarterback Ricky Santos comes off the bench to help UNH defeat defending national champion Delaware 24-21.
• Sept. 11, 2004: UNH collects its first victory over an FBS opponent by winning at Rutgers, 35-24. McDonnell guided UNH to victory over five other FBS opponents: Northwestern (2006), Marshall (2007), Army (2008), Ball State (2009) and Georgia Southern (2017).
• Nov 26, 2005: UNH, ranked No 1 in the nation, defeats Colgate 55-21 in a first-round FCS playoff game in Durham.
McDonnell led UNH to three conference championships: 2005, 2012 and 2014. He took a leave of absence from the UNH program in the summer of 2019 to deal with a health issue later revealed to be cancer, but returned to his coaching duties the following March.
McDonnell’s successor is expected to be announced next week. Santos, now an associate head coach at UNH, served as UNH’s interim head coach during McDonnell’s leave of absence.
McDonnell’s football coaching career began at Manchester West High School, where he was an assistant to Ed Kissell.
“Manchester was a pretty cool place at that time,” McDonnell said. “The high school athletics, the Babe Ruth baseball, the Pop Warner football … just everything they did there was done first-rate and first class. It was a great experience in that town.”