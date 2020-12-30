As Ohio State prepares for the College Football Playoff, let this game week serve as a period of appreciation for Justin Fields.
The Buckeyes’ quarterback could deliver a national championship on Jan. 11 or his career could end in a semifinal loss to Clemson on Friday. No matter, Fields’ two seasons (presumably) at Ohio State set the standard for all who follow in his footsteps.
“I think he’s the best quarterback in the country,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
Heisman Trophy and All-American voters disagree, but it doesn’t diminish what Fields has done on the football field. In six games, he’s been exemplary, completing 72.6% of his passes for 1,521 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions.
No spring practice, a delayed start to the season, and three cancellations have been but a blip to Fields, proving that no roadblock is too big. A full inventory of games may have yielded the iconic, bronze stiff-arm trophy for the 6-foot-3, 228-pound marvel.
“I tend to focus on things that I can control,” Fields said. “The number of games or whatever comes into effect in winning that award, I can’t control that. But what I can control is going out there and playing my hardest for my teammates and my brothers to try to put together a good game. I’m not really worried about that. I’m just worried about winning games.”
Fields’ two-year, 20-game stats for the Buckeyes read like a beginner’s guide to being a top-five NFL draft pick: 357 of 518 (68.9%) for 4,794 yards, 56 touchdowns, and eight interceptions — five in two games. He’s led Ohio State to consecutive Big Ten championships, back-to-back CFP appearances, and, along with Day, turned Columbus into a quarterback hotspot.
Fields has scribbled his name throughout the OSU record book — second-most career and single-season touchdown passes, second-most touchdown passes in a game, second-most touchdowns in a season and a game, third-most passing yards in a season, fourth-most career touchdowns, and fourth-most total yards in a season. Fields’ 2020 completion percentage is on pace to smash the previous record of 70 held by Dwayne Haskins, though he played 14 games.
“I certainly have a special appreciation for Justin as a competitor and a person,” said Day, a native of Manchester, N.H.
Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Fields won’t be far behind, perhaps No. 2 overall. He possesses all the skills a franchise covets in a game-changing quarterback — an accurate arm, a smart decision-maker, a confident presence in the huddle, and athleticism that can extend plays.
“He’s going to be a top-two, top-three pick,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He can do it all. He’s just a dangerous guy. He creates a lot of conflict because of his ability to run the ball. He’s confident in his throws. He’s just a dynamic player. There’s nothing he can’t do.”
Despite a raging pandemic, Fields used the summer months to converse regularly with Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, connecting through football and life. Both coaches praised Fields for eagerly expanding his knowledge of the quarterback position and persistent questions.
A natural curiosity contributed to hours of discussion, with Fields, the mentee, learning from Day, a coach many believe is the preeminent offensive mind in college football.
“Coach Day is arguably one of the best quarterbacks coaches in the United States of America,” Dennis said. “What he does with his offense is unbelievable. When you have a play-caller who is also the head coach and who also has a quarterback background, that is unbelievably valuable for a quarterback.”
Relationships are established within a player’s recruiting class. Fields, a Georgia transfer, didn’t have that luxury, penetrating Ohio State from the outside. It hasn’t mattered in the locker room, as the endearing, Fields is one of the most-liked members of the team, garnering respect up and down the roster.
The Michigan State game was a masterclass in Fields’ command, sprinting 50 yards downfield to spring Trey Sermon into the end zone and serenely orchestrating the offense with a makeshift line after a coronavirus outbreak. Fields, exhibiting maturity in spades, did it all without Day or Dennis in attendance.
Two weeks later, in his worst game as a collegian, there was Fields providing guidance in the huddle and leadership on the sidelines as the Buckeyes beat Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game.
“Whatever I have to do to help this team win,” Fields said, “that’s what I’m going to do.”