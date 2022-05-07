HANOVER seems an odd stop for a baseball pipeline, but Dartmouth College coach Bob Whalen has been funneling talent in and out of the Upper Valley for more than three decades.
“He did a great job, in my experience, of getting guys to figure out that Dartmouth is a special place and that’s where they needed to be,” said Duncan Robinson, a Houston, Texas, native who came to New Hampshire to play for Whalen and left as a ninth-round draft pick of the Chicago Cubs in 2016.
In all, Whalen has helped 28 Big Green players reach the professional ranks during his 32 years as Dartmouth’s head coach. That list includes another Cubs pitcher, Kyle Hendricks, the nine-year MLB veteran who led the majors in ERA in 2016 as he helped Chicago end its World Series drought. Whalen has also coached a staff’s worth of future executives, including Matt Klentak, a 2002 Dartmouth grad who was the Philadelphia Phillies general manager from 2015-2020.
“It’s clear that baseball has been in Bob’s blood his whole life,” said Klentak, who is currently a special assistant for the Milwaukee Brewers. “He has a passion for it, he’s extremely knowledgeable, and that’s on display every day.”
Born Into baseball
Whalen’s father, Robert, worked for the Pittsburgh Pirates, first as an area scout and then as a regional scouting director. Young Bob traveled with his dad from the family home in Needham, Mass., to Bradenton, Fla., for Pirates spring training, and he spent two summers in Pittsburgh in the late 1960s hanging around the big-league clubhouse.
“I had a passion for baseball, but it was more on this talent evaluation and player development side,” Whalen said.
His father also flew Corsair fighter jets in World War II and the Korean War. He was a Marine Corps officer, as was Whalen’s mother, Marian. That side of his parents also shaped Whalen.
“You learned the importance of work ethic and loyalty, which was always the biggest thing in our house,” Whalen, 64, said, “and you learned it’s important to be part of something bigger than yourself, and I think coaching is like that.”
Family is still at the forefront for Whalen. Dartmouth junior Connor Bertsch, an infielder from West Roxbury, Mass., said, “from the day we stepped on campus, coach has always stressed that family and school come first.” Klentak added that, “Coach Whalen is always good about asking about your family, your parents and siblings, your wife and kids, and remembering everyone’s name.” And Trystan Sarcone, a senior pitcher from Greenwich, Conn., made it clear family takes on extended meaning for the Big Green.
“The guys on the team and the coaching staff, and just the program in general, has been a family away from my family,” Sarcone said.
Developing a philosophy
Whalen found a familiar kind of role model when he played baseball at the University of Maine from 1975-79 for legendary coach John Winkin.
“Coach Winkin shared many characteristics with my father,” Whalen said. “He was passionate about baseball, he was a fierce competitor, he was a smart guy, he had the military background (Winkin served in the Navy during World War II).”
Whalen returned to Maine to coach under Winkin from 1982-89, helping the Black Bears make four trips to the College World Series during that time. He left Orono in 1990 to take the job at Dartmouth, but he carried plenty of Maine with him when he crossed the border to New Hampshire.
“Coach Winkin gave me opportunities to learn and he gave me a fair amount of responsibility,” Whalen said, “so my time at Maine shaped a lot of the philosophy I have and brought here to Dartmouth.”
That philosophy is influenced by the military discipline Whalen learned from both his father and Winkin. Klentak recalled his Big Green practices (1999-02) being on a minute-by-minute schedule that was followed to the letter and completed every day. Sarcone said Whalen demands that his current players hold themselves to the highest standards on and off the field.
“I remember my freshman year I struggled on the field and coach gave me some tough love when it was needed,” said Robinson, who played at Dartmouth from 2013-16. “That definitely set a level of expectation for me, and everybody was held to those same expectations.”
Those high standards have led to 625 wins (before Saturday’s games) for Whalen. That’s a Dartmouth record, and fourth in Ivy Leage history, for wins in any sport.
Changing with the game
Whalen may have a rigid side when it comes to schedules or expectations, but that’s not his only side.
“I’d say he’s old school with a new school twist, because he’s very connected with everything that’s going on in the game,” Sarcone said. “So he’s old school in some ways, but he’s also up-to-date with the game and we always have the latest technologies and things like that.”
More than just up-to-date, Whalen has been ahead of the curve. He was talking to Klentak and his Dartmouth teammates about the importance of on-base and slugging percentages in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a few years before those stats became baseball’s hottest trend as part of the analytics revolution. Whalen had a direct line to the uprising in the form of Sandy Alderson, the New York Mets team president and a Dartmouth alum (Class of 1969) who was among the pioneers of the analytics movement and another one of Whalen’s pro-ball contacts.
Not only is Whalen up-to-date when it comes to crunching numbers, he’s also adjusted with the human side of the game.
“I watched the team play at Penn a month ago, and I can see the way he’s evolved in the dugout during the game just by the behaviors of the players, which are different than it may have been when I played,” Klentak said. “I think he recognizes the style of the game has changed and he lets the players be themselves, and I think that shows a lot of maturity on his part that he’s evolved as the game has evolved.”
Klentak is hardly the only player to check on his old team and stay in touch with his coach. Only a couple of weeks ago, Whalen was talking to 2017 Dartmouth grad Beau Sulser just after Sulser was called up from Triple-A by the Pittsburgh Pirates and was driving to Chicago to join the Pirates in their series against the Cubs. Sulser made his MLB debut a few nights later on April 26 in Pittsburgh against the Brewers.
“Coach is definitely a guy that you like to go back and rehash old stories with,” Robinson said.
The players on the current team (which was 21-16 heading into the weekend) are still making the stories they will someday rehash with Whalen, but they already know the stories are meaningful.
“This is the best team I’ve ever been on, that’s for sure,” Sarcone said. “It’s been an amazing year, not just on the field, but off the field as well with this group of guys and this coaching staff. It’s been special, regardless how it finishes.”