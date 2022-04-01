BEDFORD’S Jason Boucher is writing his name in the Saint Michael’s College record books this spring. The junior is nearing the mark for total wins in a men’s tennis season, but if it wasn’t for three other Bedford High grads at Saint Michael’s, Boucher might not be chasing any records.
In fact, Saint Michael’s might not even have a team.
The story begins last year, when uncertainty about COVID and the NCAA season created chaos for the Purple Knights.
“We lost seven guys with COVID-related stuff,” SMC men’s tennis coach Jason Hammel said. “We had 10 guys around Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 18, 2021) and on March 1 all of a sudden we walk in with four. It was a real doomsday sort of thing, because you need to have a minimum of five players to have a legal, sanctioned NCAA match.”
Boucher was one of the four remaining players, and the only team captain. He immediately thought of his friend and classmate Tyler Whitney, who played with Boucher at Bedford and tried out for the Saint Michael’s team as a freshman, but didn’t play in the end. That logical thought led to a crazy one — asking two other 2019 Bedford High grads at Saint Michael’s, Luke Ramsay and Jack Gunning, if they would join the team, even though they had never played competitive tennis.
“I was like, ‘Boys, you’ve got to help me out here. You can put this on your resume, it will look great, you can be a D-II college athlete,’ so I was really trying to sell them,” Boucher said. “And not to say they weren’t open to it, but it’s a big commitment. I mean, I practice five days a week and have a match on the sixth that can be six hours away. Well, that kind of turns into a full-time job, so it was definitely a big commitment they took.”
They took it, for the most part, without hesitation. Much of society was still locked down by the pandemic at that point, so having a regular activity appealed to all three of them. Plus, they wanted to help out their friend Jason and the rest of the SMC tennis team.
“I was friends with a bunch of guys on the team already and I felt for them and wanted to kind of give them an opportunity to play their sport,” said Gunning, who played baseball and basketball at Bedford. “I just thought how it must stink for these guys coming to school to play tennis and then they don’t get to play.”
Whitney played four years of varsity tennis at Bedford, working his way up the ladder to No. 2 as a senior in 2019 behind only Boucher. The Bulldogs won four straight titles during their four years on the team, part of an eight-year championship run that could be extended to nine this spring.
“He was good enough to be on our team as a freshman here,” Hammel said of Whitney.
That put him way ahead of Ramsay, who had played a lot of recreational tennis but never played any competitive matches.
“I never did anything serious like Jason had done with tournaments or stuff like that,” said Ramsay, whose older sister, Abby, was a top player at Bedford High and played for the Saint Michael’s women’s team, “but I had a racket in my hand a little bit when I was growing up.
And that put Ramsay way ahead of Gunning when it came to tennis experience.
“I had never picked up a tennis racket before last year,” Gunning said. “I had never played in middle school, never played in high school, not even for fun.”
When Boucher first told Hammel about the two new recruits, the coach had his doubts, but he trusted Boucher, and he was in a tight spot.
“You don’t want to explain to your alumni that you just found some kid at the dining hall and lent him your racket and said, ‘Get on the bus, we’ll explain later,’ so what do we do here?” Hammel said.
It didn’t take long for Ramsay and Gunning to earn the coach’s respect and gratitude.
“Everyone felt honored to have them around to protect our team’s integrity,” Hammel said. “They did it for their teammates, they did it for the team, they did it for their school, and we never had to forfeit a single point.”
The Purple Knights finished the 2021 season 0-10 as a team, and Whitney, Ramsay and Gunning lost all of their individual matches. Still, the group celebrated its small victories along the way, and the other players, like Boucher, got to compete and continue to improve their games.
“If we hadn’t had last season, if those guys hadn’t stepped up and done what they did, there’s no way I would be the player I am today,” Boucher said.
After pulling out a 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4 win at No. 4 singles on Wednesday against Fernando Torres from Southern New Hampshire University (ranked No. 6 in the latest ITA East Region poll), Boucher has 18 combined wins on the season with a 10-4 singles record and an 8-6 doubles mark. The school record is 21 wins, set by Greg Keller in the 1980-81 season. There are four more matches on Saint Michael’s regular-season schedule, so Boucher could have eight more chances to win four matches and set a record.
Considering he had very little USTA junior tennis experience and was a borderline college player coming out of high school, Boucher’s winning is all the more remarkable.
“He went from being a no-star recruit to, now, I can honestly say that every player he’s beaten this year has been the equivalent of a three- or four-star recruit,” said Hammel, who noted that most of Boucher’s opponents were not raised in the U.S. and didn’t have stars attached to them as recruits.
While Boucher’s victories are going down in the record books, they won’t be the most memorable wins of the season for the Purple Knights. Those came on March 5 when Whitney, Ramsay and Gunning all won their first college matches.
The three of them knew they would mostly be practice and exhibition players this year, but they were all eager to come back to the team. Their dedication was finally rewarded with a win when Hammel put them in the lineup for a match against Northern Vermont-Lyndon, a D-III school. Whitney played No. 4 singles and won, 6-2, 6-1. Ramsay was No. 5 and Gunning was No. 6, and they both won, 6-0, 6-0.
“They were pretty nervous, but they killed those nerves and just absolutely crushed it,” Boucher said. “It was pretty rewarding to see that all their hard work paid off in that moment.”
They also grabbed doubles wins, Boucher and Whitney playing together at No. 2 and Ramsay and Gunning teaming up at No. 3.
“I don’t think there have ever been three players in the history of college tennis that deserve wins more than Tyler Whitney, Luke Ramsay and Jack Gunning,” Hammel said. “We thought they had a chance to win those matches, but we didn’t know. The scores make it look like a mismatch, but that’s really not the case. We have a lot of respect for Lyndon, and their players are good, but our guys just stepped up and played awesome.”