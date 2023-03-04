Kam Jones scored 23 points and Big East player of the year candidate Tyler Kolek collected 18 points and 10 assists as No. 6 Marquette posted a 96-94 victory over visiting St. John’s on Saturday in Milwaukee.
The Golden Eagles are 25-6, 17-3 in the Big East.
Texas A&M 67, Alabama 61: Wade Taylor IV scored a career-high 28 points to fuel No. 24 Texas A&M to a home win over No. 2 Alabama.
West Virginia 89, Kansas State 81: Erik Stevenson scored 27 points as host West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Kansas State.
Iowa State 73, Baylor 58: Jaren Holmes had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead Iowa State to a stunning road win at No. 7 Baylor in Big 12 play.
Auburn 79, Tennessee 70: Wendell Green Jr. scored 24 points and Johni Broome added 17 as host Auburn posted a resume-enhancing victory over No. 12 Tennessee in a key Southeastern Conference matchup.
Virginia 75, Louisville 60: In the final home game of his college career, Jayden Gardner scored 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting to help propel No. 13 Virginia to a wire-to-wire victory over Louisville.
Seton Hall 82, Providence 58: Dre Davis scored a career-high 24 points as visiting Seton Hall posted a victory at Providence. The Friars (21-10, 13-7) finished the regular season with back-to-back setbacks at home. Bryce Hopkins, who began the day as the Friars’ leading scorer and rebounder, was held to four points and four boards.
Oklahoma 74, TCU 60: Tanner Groves had a season-high 23 points to lead host Oklahoma. Grant Sherfield added 20 points in the latest stunning win for the Sooners.
Kentucky 88, Arkansas 79: Antonio Reeves scored a career-high 37 points to fuel No. 23 Kentucky to a road win at Arkansas. Reeves made 12 of 17 field goals and all 11 of his free-throws attempts while playing all 40 minutes.
Unranked
Georgia Tech 73, Boston College 65: Miles Kelly scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half as Georgia Tech rallied for a win.