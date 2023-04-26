Daniels
UNH’s Clarence Daniels, right, is shown grabbing a rebound during a game last winter.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader file

Clarence Daniels was never certain he wanted to leave the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball program, but he was seriously thinking about it.

Shortly after UNH chose to not renew Bill Herrion’s contract as the program’s head coach, Daniels entered the transfer portal. Despite receiving significant interest, Daniels announced via Twitter earlier this week that he will remain at UNH for his final season of eligibility.