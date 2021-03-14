What started as a rout finished as a nail-biter, but top seed Boston College held off UNH 3-2 in Sunday’s Hockey East quarterfinals at Conte Forum.
The Eagles struck three times in the first 8:25 of the game to take a 3-0 lead, then turned to conference all-star goalie Spencer Knight (35 saves) as the ninth-seeded Wildcats rallied. UNH’s Eric MacAdams and Luke Reid scored in a 2:34 span in the second period, then the Wildcats outshot the Eagles the rest of the way before succumbing.
UNH finished 6-14-3 in coach Mike Souza’s third season. Senior goalie Mike Robinson, of Bedford, made 33 saves in his final college game.
The Eagles advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals to play No. 7 seed UMass Lowell, which upset No. 2 seed Boston University 2-1 on Sunday. The other quarterfinal will pit No. 5 seed Providence at No. 3 UMass. The Friars beat UConn 6-1 and the Minutemen topped Northeastern 4-1 on Sunday.
The Eagles, ranked No. 1 in the country in one poll, started fast.
Alex Newhook scored at 5:35, winning the race for the puck after a nearly-rink-long pass off the end boards by Matt Boldy. Newhook got there first, negating icing, and shot the puck past Robinson’s stick side.
A minute later, Mike Hardman scored from in front, and another minute later, Nikita Nesterenko tapped one home from the right doorstep.
It was 3-0 and the Wildcats were staggering.
But UNH weathered the storm, then broke through against Knight at 6:22 when MacAdams skated in from the left point and whipped a wrist shot to the top right corner.
MacAdams helped to bring UNH within one at 8:56 when he worked the puck from the sideboards and set up Reid for a straight-on wrister past Knight.
UNH didn’t get much puck luck down the stretch; four Wildcat shots hit the post, notably Patrick Grasso’s tip of Will McKinnon’s shot in the waning moments. UNH pulled Robinson with one minute left, but couldn’t get anything close to an equalizer.