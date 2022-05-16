SNHU baseball

SNHU’s Dakota Mulcay, of Goffstown, celebrates during last year’s Northeast-10 Championship. Mulcay and the Penmen open NCAA Regional play on Thursday in Wilmington, Del.

 Jim Stankiewicz

Make that 10 straight NCAA Division II tournaments for the Southern New Hampshire University baseball team.

The eighth-ranked Penmen, who captured the Northeast-10 Conference tournament — and an automatic bid for the 56-team NCAAs — on Sunday night were awarded the No. 1 seed for the East Regional. SNHU will play in East Regional pod No. 1, to be hosted by Wilmington (Del.) University on Thursday through Saturday. The Penmen (41-9) earned a bye through Thursday’s first game and will play in the day’s second game at 2:30 p.m. against the loser of the 11 a.m. game between fourth-seeded Wilmington (31-11) and fifth-seeded Southern Connecticut State University (30-13-1).

A Penmen win would punch their ticket directly into Friday’s final.

Meanwhile, Franklin Pierce University earned an at-large bid and will play in the East’s pod No. 2 at Molloy College in Uniondale, N.Y. The Ravens (28-15) will battle Adelphi (30-13-2) in a first-round game on Thursday at 3 p.m. FPU will be playing in its 17th NCAA tournament.

Both tournaments are double-elimination.

The winners of the two East pods will meet in the NCAA East Super Regional on May 27-28. The regional champion will advance to the Division II College World Series at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., from June 4-11.

The Penmen received a big game from Goffstown’s Dakota Mulcay in Saturday’s winner-take-all Northeast-10 final against Assumption. Mulcay cracked a three-run homer in the first inning to get SNHU off and running, and later added a pair of singles. He finished with four runs batted in.

Griffin Gilbert (3-1), a redshirt sophomore right-hander from Concord, earned the victory with six innings of relief. He scattered two hits, allowed two runs (neither earned), walked two and struck out 12.