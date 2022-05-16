Make that 10 straight NCAA Division II tournaments for the Southern New Hampshire University baseball team.
The eighth-ranked Penmen, who captured the Northeast-10 Conference tournament — and an automatic bid for the 56-team NCAAs — on Sunday night were awarded the No. 1 seed for the East Regional. SNHU will play in East Regional pod No. 1, to be hosted by Wilmington (Del.) University on Thursday through Saturday. The Penmen (41-9) earned a bye through Thursday’s first game and will play in the day’s second game at 2:30 p.m. against the loser of the 11 a.m. game between fourth-seeded Wilmington (31-11) and fifth-seeded Southern Connecticut State University (30-13-1).
A Penmen win would punch their ticket directly into Friday’s final.
Meanwhile, Franklin Pierce University earned an at-large bid and will play in the East’s pod No. 2 at Molloy College in Uniondale, N.Y. The Ravens (28-15) will battle Adelphi (30-13-2) in a first-round game on Thursday at 3 p.m. FPU will be playing in its 17th NCAA tournament.
Both tournaments are double-elimination.
The winners of the two East pods will meet in the NCAA East Super Regional on May 27-28. The regional champion will advance to the Division II College World Series at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., from June 4-11.
The Penmen received a big game from Goffstown’s Dakota Mulcay in Saturday’s winner-take-all Northeast-10 final against Assumption. Mulcay cracked a three-run homer in the first inning to get SNHU off and running, and later added a pair of singles. He finished with four runs batted in.
Griffin Gilbert (3-1), a redshirt sophomore right-hander from Concord, earned the victory with six innings of relief. He scattered two hits, allowed two runs (neither earned), walked two and struck out 12.