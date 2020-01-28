Eamonn Joyce stayed hot on Tuesday night, scoring a game-high 28 points to lead the SNHU men's basketball past New Haven 83-62 at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.
Joyce was last week's Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week after averaging 34.5 points in pair of SNHU wins.
The Penmen (12-8, 5-7 NE-10) led 46-35 at halftime and never looked back. Michael Almonacy had 25 points and Corry Long added 14 points and six assists for SNHU. Elijah Bailey tallied a team-high 23 points for New Haven (9-9, 7-5 NE-10).
Plymouth State 92, NVU-Lyndon 60: In Plymouth, Jaylen LeRoy, a senior from Manchester, scored a game-high 26 points, Gerald Fleming logged 13 points and six rebounds and Dante Rivera had 11 points and four assists for the Panthers (11-7).
Kyle Clary led Northern Vermont-Lyndon (4-14) with 12 points and eight boards.
NEC 59, Tufts 56: In Henniker, the Pilgrims led, 34-27, at halftime and did not allow No. 22 Tufts to get closer than three points. NEC (13-6) received a game-high 16 points from Jamal Allen, 15 from Calvin Cheek and 10 from Izaiah Winston-Brooks. Brennan Morris, a junior from East Hampstead, led the Jumbos (14-4) in scoring with 13 points. It was NEC's first-ever victory over Tufts.
Women's basketball
New Haven 60, SNHU 49: The University of New Haven women's basketball team led wire to wire in its Northeast-10 Conference victory over Southern New Hampshire University at Stan Spirou Field House.
The 49-point output marked SNHU's fewest since its 56-49 loss to Merrimack College on Feb. 20, 2018 and its fewest at home since a 63-46 setback to Adelphi on Jan. 14, 2017.
Adriana Timberlake led the Penmen (12-8, 5-7 NE-10) in scoring with 16 points alongside three rebounds off the bench. Teammate Molly Terry added 11 points and three boards.
Camryn DeBose tallied a game-high 19 points and Brie Pergola had a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds for New Haven (13-6, 7-5).
Plymouth State 61, NVU-Lyndon 58: In Plymouth, the Panthers (4-13) took the lead for good on a Jalen Cook jump shot that broke a 52-52 tie with 3:08 remaining. Bella Earle logged a team-high 17 points, Sarah Sweet tallied 14 and Cooke added 11 for Plymouth State. Alissa Mitchell, a senior from Milton, tallied seven points, seven rebounds and seven steals and Lea Crompton, a sophomore from Dunbarton, added nine points, four assists and one rebound for the Hornets.
NEC 103, Lesley 42: In Henniker, Rene Hudson recorded a game-high 22 points, Kayla Goldring logged 12 points and five rebounds and Rebekah Toussaint added 11 points for New England College (15-4, 8-1 NECC).