Plymouth State University Men's Basketball vs. St. Joseph's College

Plymouth State University guard Jaylen LeRoy, shown in action earlier this season, netted 26 points in the Panthers' victory on Tuesday night.

 Mike Gridley

Eamonn Joyce stayed hot on Tuesday night, scoring a game-high 28 points to lead the SNHU men's basketball past New Haven 83-62 at Stan Spirou Field House in Manchester.

Joyce was last week's Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week after averaging 34.5 points in pair of SNHU wins.

The Penmen (12-8, 5-7 NE-10) led 46-35 at halftime and never looked back. Michael Almonacy had 25 points and Corry Long added 14 points and six assists for SNHU. Elijah Bailey tallied a team-high 23 points for New Haven (9-9, 7-5 NE-10).

Plymouth State 92, NVU-Lyndon 60: In Plymouth, Jaylen LeRoy, a senior from Manchester, scored a game-high 26 points, Gerald Fleming logged 13 points and six rebounds and Dante Rivera had 11 points and four assists for the Panthers (11-7).

Kyle Clary led Northern Vermont-Lyndon (4-14) with 12 points and eight boards.

NEC 59, Tufts 56: In Henniker, the Pilgrims led, 34-27, at halftime and did not allow No. 22 Tufts to get closer than three points. NEC (13-6) received a game-high 16 points from Jamal Allen, 15 from Calvin Cheek and 10 from Izaiah Winston-Brooks. Brennan Morris, a junior from East Hampstead, led the Jumbos (14-4) in scoring with 13 points. It was NEC's first-ever victory over Tufts.

Women's basketball

New Haven 60, SNHU 49: The University of New Haven women's basketball team led wire to wire in its Northeast-10 Conference victory over Southern New Hampshire University at Stan Spirou Field House.

The 49-point output marked SNHU's fewest since its 56-49 loss to Merrimack College on Feb. 20, 2018 and its fewest at home since a 63-46 setback to Adelphi on Jan. 14, 2017.

Adriana Timberlake led the Penmen (12-8, 5-7 NE-10) in scoring with 16 points alongside three rebounds off the bench. Teammate Molly Terry added 11 points and three boards.

Camryn DeBose tallied a game-high 19 points and Brie Pergola had a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds for New Haven (13-6, 7-5). 

Plymouth State 61, NVU-Lyndon 58: In Plymouth, the Panthers (4-13) took the lead for good on a Jalen Cook jump shot that broke a 52-52 tie with 3:08 remaining. Bella Earle logged a team-high 17 points, Sarah Sweet tallied 14 and Cooke added 11 for Plymouth State. Alissa Mitchell, a senior from Milton, tallied seven points, seven rebounds and seven steals and Lea Crompton, a sophomore from Dunbarton, added nine points, four assists and one rebound for the Hornets.

NEC 103, Lesley 42: In Henniker, Rene Hudson recorded a game-high 22 points, Kayla Goldring logged 12 points and five rebounds and Rebekah Toussaint added 11 points for New England College (15-4, 8-1 NECC).