The Saint Anselm College men's basketball team outscored rival Southern New Hampshire University by 16 points in the second half to earn a 72-61 Northeast-10 Conference victory Tuesday night at Stoutenburgh Gym in Goffstown.
The Penmen (14-10, 7-9 NE-10) led, 36-31, at halftime before Saint Anselm outscored them 41-25 in the second half. The Hawks (15-8, 11-5 NE-10) took the lead for good on Gustav Suhr-Jessen's 3-pointer that broke a 55-55 tie with 5:21 remaining.
Suhr-Jessen finished with eight points and eight rebounds. The Hawks also received a double-double from Chris Paul (17 points, 10 rebounds), a game-high 19 points from Miles Tention and 15 points from Tyler Arbuckle.
Eamonn Joyce paced SNHU with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Teammate Michael Almonacy added 13 points and nine boards.
Women's basketball
SNHU 88, Saint Anselm 83: In Goffstown, senior guard Karlee Ziliak scored a career-high 27 points to lead SNHU (14-10, 7-9 NE-10).
SNHU had lost each of its previous eight games against the Hawks (16-6, 12-4 NE-10) entering Tuesday's contest. The Penmen's victory over St. Anselm marked their first since another road win on Nov. 18, 2015.
Ziliak, who came off the bench for the Penmen, gave SNHU the lead for good with 41 seconds remaining, when she made a jump shot to break an 83-83 deadlock.
Ziliak drained four of her six three-point attempts to reach her team-high scoring output and also grabbed four rebounds. SNHU also received 25 points from Victoria Dean, 13 from Adriana Timberlake and 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds from Molly Terry.
Saint Anselm senior forward Shannon Ryan led all scorers with 38 points and logged a game-high 17 rebounds for a double-double performance. Grace Guachione recorded 17 points, six assists and five boards and Peyton Steinman added 13 points and five rebounds for the Hawks.
Men's hockey
Stonehill 6, Saint Anselm 4: At Lawler Rink in North Andover, Mass., Stonehill (8-10-4, 5-5-3 NE-10) scored three goals in each of the first two periods to take a 6-2 lead into the third frame. Mike Ferraro, John Femia and Anthony Iacullo each tallied power-play goals and Trey Aiello also scored for Saint Anselm (11-11-2, 6-6-2 NE-10). Zachary Frament, a senior defenseman from Concord, had an assist for the Skyhawks.
Women's lacrosse
UNH 15, Merrimack 9: In Durham, the Wildcats opened their season with a win on its new home turf, Tucker Field. UNH received five goals from Emily Curtis, four goals and an assist from Julia Neyland and six saves from senior goalie Amanda Gottlieb, who earned her first career win. Merrimack (0-2) received two goals from Bow's Taylor Darrell and one from Hampton's Meg Dzialo.