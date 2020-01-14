Khalil Richard's 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining lifted the Southern Connecticut State University men's basketball team to a 76-74 Northeast-10 Conference victory over Southern New Hampshire University Tuesday night at James Moore Fieldhouse in New Haven, Conn.
Richard's game-winning 3-pointer, which came off an assist from Lyron Bennett, gave him a team-high 20 points.
SNHU (9-7, 2-6 NE-10) led, 76-74, with 21 seconds remaining after a Michael Almonacy free throw.
Penmen senior forward Eamonn Joyce led all scorers with 23 points. SNHU also received 14 points from Corry Long and 10 each from Michael Almonacy, Jacari Sanders and Shawn Montague.
Le Moyne 84, Franklin Pierce 74: In Syracuse, N.Y., the Dolphins led wire-to-wire to pick up the Northeast-10 Conference victory. Franklin Pierce (10-5, 5-3 NE-10) received a team-high 13 points from Brandon Kolek and 12 each from Maxwell Zegarowski and Doyin Fadojutimi. Falu Seck (11 points), Antonio Chandler (10 points), and Sean Fasoyiro (10 points) also finished with double-digit scoring outputs for the Ravens.
AIC 77, Saint Anselm 68: In Springfield, Mass., American International led, 32-21, at halftime and never looked back. Chris Paul had a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) while Danny Evans (17 points) and Miles Tention (15 points) also had double-digit scoring outputs for Saint Anselm (9-6, 5-3 NE-10).
Women's basketball
SNHU 82, Southern Conn. 73: In New Haven, Conn., the Penmen (10-6, 3-5 NE-10) received a team-high 17 points from Molly Terry, 14 each from Gyanna Russell and Jenna Roche and 13 more from Victoria Dean, who added a team-high seven rebounds.
Le Moyne 83, Franklin Pierce 52: In Syracuse, N.Y., the Dolphins went 16-for-34 from beyond the arc to hand Franklin Pierce (6-9, 0-8 NE-10) its fourth straight loss. Emma Carter tallied a team-high 13 points and Izzy Lipinski recorded her second straight and fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Ravens.
Saint Anselm 69, AIC 47: In Springfield, Mass., double-double performances from Peyton Steinman and Shannon Ryan lifted Saint Anselm (10-4, 6-2 NE-10) to the conference win. Ryan registered a game-high 25 points alongside 15 rebounds while Steinman logged 18 points and 15 rebounds.
Eastern Nazarene 74, NEC 60: In Henniker, Eastern Nazarene sophomore and Gilford resident Stevie Orton led all scorers with 24 points and added five rebounds. Rene Hudson tallied a team-high 20 points while Ericka Pratt and Kayla Goldring added 12 and 11, respectively, for New England College (10-4, 4-1 NECC).