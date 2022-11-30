221201-spt-unhhugs

UNH’s Pierce DeVaughn, left, and Heron Maurisseau embrace after Saturday’s FCS playoff win over Fordham. The Wildcats will visit Holy Cross for round two of the playoffs on Saturday at noon.

 GIL TALBOT/UNH ATHLETICS

Saying turnovers will determine the outcome is a lazy way to analyze a football game. Nevertheless, how well each team protects the football could prove crucial when the University of New Hampshire visits eighth-seeded Holy Cross in the second round of the FCS playoffs Saturday (noon).

UNH (9-3) has turned the ball over 13 times in 12 games this season (eight fumbles, five interceptions). The Wildcats are plus-one in turnover margin, but Holy Cross (11-0) is even better. The Crusaders have not lost a fumble this season and are tied for second among FCS teams in turnover margin at plus-15.