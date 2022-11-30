Saying turnovers will determine the outcome is a lazy way to analyze a football game. Nevertheless, how well each team protects the football could prove crucial when the University of New Hampshire visits eighth-seeded Holy Cross in the second round of the FCS playoffs Saturday (noon).
UNH (9-3) has turned the ball over 13 times in 12 games this season (eight fumbles, five interceptions). The Wildcats are plus-one in turnover margin, but Holy Cross (11-0) is even better. The Crusaders have not lost a fumble this season and are tied for second among FCS teams in turnover margin at plus-15.
“It shows how well-coached they are,” UNH coach Rick Santos said. “When you take care of the football … Obviously they have really talented football players, but it’s evident that the coaching staff is harping on that on a daily basis. It shows up because they’re an elite team holding onto it.
“We have to play our cleanest game of the year. We have to take care of the football. We have to create some turnovers like we did last week.”
UNH intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble in last week’s 52-42 victory over Fordham in the opening round of the playoffs. Fordham finished second to Holy Cross in the Patriot League this season. The Crusaders were one of eight FCS playoff teams that received a bye in the first round.
“Fordham, as we know, it’s a high-powered offense … but (UNH) got turnovers,” Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney said. “That’s what I thought was great for them defensively against Fordham.
“This is going to be a great, tough, physical game to be part of. I think everybody involved with it understands that.”
Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka is one of the key reasons the Crusaders have been so good in the turnover-margin category. Sluka, a junior from Locust Valley, New York, has not lost a fumble this season despite being the team’s leading rusher (165 carries for 918 yards and eight touchdowns). He’s completed 135 of 224 passes for 2,301 yards and 25 TDs, and has been intercepted three times.
“He’s strong,” Santos said. “They list him at 6-3, 215. He’s a rocked-up dude. … He runs downhill. He works to be the aggressor. He works to kind of bring the fight to the defense. If you weren’t going against him, you’d admire his play. He has the ability to take some punishment and not put the ball on the turf.
“From a play-calling standpoint, they take a lot of deep shots to the perimeter because they have some guys who can run. So they take a lot of one-on-one stuff where it limits the amount of guys in the middle of the field who could potentially tip it or get a hand on it. They do a great job protecting (the ball) with the scheme, and I think he’s a very smart football player, a cerebral guy who takes care of it as well.”
UNH hasn’t turned the ball over more than once in any of its last seven games. The Wildcats have four turnovers in that span.
Like Sluka, UNH quarterback Max Brosmer has made good decisions with the football for most of the season. Brosmer has 242 completions in 384 attempts for 2,915 yards and 25 TDs. He’s had five passes intercepted.
UNH defensive back Joe Eichman and Holy Cross free safety Walter Reynolds have each shown a knack for coming up with turnovers this season. Although he missed four games to injury, Eichman is tied with Randall Harris for the team lead in interceptions with three, and also has a fumble recovery. Reynolds also has three interceptions and a fumble recovery to go along with one forced fumble.
The UNH-Holy Cross winner will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Delaware (8-4) and top-seeded South Dakota State (10-1).
“I think turnovers in general, they’re just a blessing,” Eichman said. “You read your keys and you’re in the right spot, good things will happen.”