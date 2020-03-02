Basketball is a mirror of life.
The sport is a game designed for a team that can be focused on an individual. A half an inch can be the difference between victory and defeat, joy and agony.
Keith Brown has lived his life well on the basketball court for nearly a decade. Twice a state champion at Pelham High. Three-time all-conference honoree at Endicott College. The all-time leading scorer at Pelham (1,978) and Endicott (2,046).
Brown’s seen the game focused on him dozens of times in his career and he’s always found a way to spin it back toward his team.
And now that career may be coming to an end as Brown and the Gulls lost 76-75 to Nichols College in the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship game on Saturday in front of a packed gym.
Brown was in tears after the loss, a towel draped over his head as he was embraced by teammates. For him, basketball was simple: It was everything.
“Now it’s over and it’s tough,” Brown said. “But now it’s time to sit down and figure out what the next move is. Basketball’s my life. The fact that it’s over now is tough.”
During his time in Beverly, Mass., Brown was immense. As a freshman he was a key bench contributor on a team that made it all the way to the Sweet 16. The following year, he blossomed into one of the top scorers in the country and scored 24.2 points a game.
In his final two years at Endicott, his scoring dropped, and that was his choice. Brown chose to take fewer shots to open more opportunities for the rest of the offense. Even in doing that, Brown still averaged more than 21 points a game as a junior and senior.
“I feel very fortunate to have been a part of his career and watched him over the last four years,” Endicott coach Kevin Bettencourt said. “I’m really proud of the player he became. I know how badly he wanted to finish this tonight. I’m hurt for him because he worked his butt off. Endicott’s really lucky to have Keith Brown. Hopefully we can keep growing and his example will continue to pay off with some of the younger guys.”
Brown said the game has paid off immeasurably for him on the court and off it. He also said he is going to explore professional options overseas this offseason.
“I just learned how to be a leader,” Brown said. “These guys have influenced my life and influenced a lot of people around. I feel like I’ve stepped up and done my role. Just blessed to be part of a Pelham team for four years and this team for four years.”
For the Brown family, though, their time at Endicott will continue next year and for three more after. Keith’s younger brother Drew, a standout at Pelham in his own right, will be joining the program next fall.
And like a good big brother, Keith said that he’ll make sure Drew has the tools to succeed at the next level.
“Get ready; the game’s different,” Keith said of what he would tell Drew. “It’s a lot faster, more physical. He’ll be ready. I’ll get him ready.”