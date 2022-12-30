NCAA Football: California at UCLA

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly calls a play against Cal on Nov. 27, 2021.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

EL PASO, Texas — UCLA coach Chip Kelly met with reporters Thursday, less than 24 hours before he sends his team onto the field at Sun Bowl Stadium to play Pitt.

The Bruins will play a Pitt team that will line up without six starters/contributors who have elected to opt-out — college football's dirty word during bowl season.