UConn remains stuck in its funk, its season drifting in the wrong direction.
The Huskies stacked back-to-back poor performances on the two-city road trip, leaving for home with a 75-60 loss at South Florida in American Athletic Conference men’s basketball Saturday at the Yuengling Center.
After an encouraging flurry to start the game, UConn was dominated every bit as much as it was at Cincinnati on New Year’s Day, lacking in confidence on offense, without the effectiveness on defense it has had much of the season. So the Huskies (9-5) are in a familiar position — 0-2 to start the conference season — with home games coming up against Tulane and Wichita State.
At South Florida (7-6, 1-1), the Huskies fell out of the game late in the first half, while Akok Akok was on the bench with two fouls. Akok’s return in the second half did not stem the tide, as USF opened a 20-point lead. Dan Hurley was called for a technical foul with 15 minutes to go.
, his frustration boiling over, his search for solutions ongoing.
Freshman James Bouknight was the Huskies’ best player, with 11 points, adding six rebounds and three assists. The Huskies veterans continued to struggle as Josh Carlton, 1-for-4, played only 10 minutes and Alterique Gilbert, though he had eight assists, got only three shots off and got into foul trouble. Christian Vital, 3-for-10, scored nine points.
The Huskies turned the ball over 16 times, shot 40.7 percent from the floor, and again missed a slew of shots around the basket and were outrebounded 38-30.
South Florida, which had lost its conference opener at SMU, beat UConn for only the fourth time in 26 meetings, the second in a row in Tampa, however. Laquincy Rideau had 17 points and eight rebounds, David Collins 15 and Michael Durr 12 with nine rebounds.
UConn jumped out to a 6-0 lead, with Akok hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner to cap the mini spurt, but Akok drew two fouls in the first 4 1/2 minutes and went to the bench for the rest of the half. The Huskies, up four when he subbed out, were not the same, especially on defense.
Brendan Adams came off the bench to hit a couple of threes on back-to-back possessions, giving UConn a 17-12 lead with 11:37 left in the half, but it was all USF from there. Durr’s lay-in put the Bulls ahead for the first time, 19-18, with 8:59 left in the half, Ezacuras Dawson scored off a turnover to give the Bulls a 21-19 lead with 8:03 to go.
When Collins picked Isaiah Whaley’s pocket and took it in for a score, the Bulls led 27-22, prompting Hurley to take a timeout with 5:27 left. USF extended its lead to 10 late in the half, but Gilbert hit a 3-pointer with the final shot to get the Huskies into the locker room within seven points.
Bouknight had seven points and six rebounds, the most productive Husky of the half, but he was minus-9 over his 13 minutes.
Akok was back on the floor, and Bouknight started for Tyler Polley in the second half, but things didn’t get much better, USF stretching its lead to 13. Hurley’s frustration boiled over, and he was called for a technical foul with 15:40 to go, and Justin Brown’s 3-pointer on the ensuing possession gave the Bulls a 53-38 lead.
