NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-UCONN vs Gonzaga

LAS VEGAS -- One by one, they climbed the steps of the ladder, the final steps to the plateau to which they had all promised to reach, came to UConn to reach.

With each step, UConn players and coaches thought about what got them into the Final Four, the motivation, the pressure to succeed. Coach Dan Hurley, the basketball lifer from the basketball family, thought about the players who have come through UConn these past five years, and his father, the legendary high school coach, who has been in attendance at each of the last 30 or so Final Fours.