Somehow the national semifinals had become this glass ceiling for the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team, but it couldn’t contain this dynasty forever.
This time the Huskies shattered it. Or, at least, cracked it open enough to get back to the national championship game, a place they have not been since 2016.
All the adversity UConn faced this year, the injuries, the tough, physical games the Huskies survived late in the season, were in the memory banks as they had to wrestle this one away from defending national champion Stanford to win 63-58 before 18,268 at the Target Center Friday. The Huskies took control in the fourth quarter and held on to the lead tenaciously, if at times ineptly.
“I don’t know what more I can say about this group than I’ve been saying,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “But it was pretty remarkable, to be honest with you.”
And now the Huskies will get another crack at South Carolina, the No. 1 team in the nation, the team that began all their midseason misery in the Bahamas back in November. UConn will go for its 12th championship, its first since a run of four in a row ended in 2016. The Huskies have had better teams, but you might have to go back to the very first title, won on this very Target Center floor in 1995, to identify a more battle-scarred UConn team.
“You get to a Final Four, it’s not easy to win either game,” Auriemma said. “It’s not easy to win this one, and it’s not easy to win the next one. So I’m always amazed when people (say) ‘you’ve been to five Final Fours in a row and you haven’t played in a championship game, your program is falling apart.’”
Nothing has been as easy as UConn has made it look in the past, but it’s the hard part that is making this run great. Auriemma, asked by the “Pardon The Interruption” guys this week if he thought about retiring, he said no, he wasn’t ready to give up “the suffering” his teams put him through. Auriemma, 68, and probably most fans aged 10 years as the Huskies clung ineptly to an eight-point lead with less than 90 seconds left. Two inexplicable turnovers kept the defending champs within striking distance, but his players came through for him at the free throw line, making 16 of their last 18, 15 of 17 in the fourth quarter.
“Sometimes, you have to do just enough with what you have,” Auriemma said.
If UConn’s semifinal losses in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 held no relevance in deciding this game, then UConn’s 11-0 record in championship games will hold no relevance when they play South Carolina. The Huskies will have to fight and earn the last stop on what has been no magic carpet ride but a turbulent flight through one storm after another.
Year after year this program labors under the weight of expectations. Anything short of a championship is considered a failure. Given the history and the steady flow of top recruits that gravitate to UConn, that’s generally fair.
“Obviously, we want to win really bad Sunday night,” Auriemma said. “Who doesn’t want to win a national championship? How many opportunities do you get to be in that game? I’ve been fortunate enough to have been in that game a lot, but these kids haven’t. They’ve not been in any. If we win, it’s going to be a magical year for them. If we don’t win, it’s still going to be a magical year. You just want Sunday for them to put everything that they’ve learned all year long, everything they’ve experienced, everything that they’ve gone through and put it all in one nice little box and try to do something that’s incredibly difficult to do and be proud of our effort.”
UConn sophomore star Paige Bueckers, who grew up eight miles from the arena, drew enough local admirers to make it sound like a home game at times, especially when she hit her pull-up jumpers, 7 of 13 to lead the Huskies with 14 points. The grit came from Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Aaliyah Edwards, who were in and out with foul trouble all night but combined for 17 points and 18 rebounds. If there were lingering doubts about this team’s physical toughness, there shouldn’t be. With eight turnovers in the fourth quarter, though, UConn was fortunate to survive its mental lapses.
“As hard as life has made it on us,” Auriemma said, “everybody has injuries, everybody has obstacles and setbacks, every team does. So overcome those. But man, we make it so hard on ourselves that we make it twice as hard as it already is. And hopefully Sunday we can just worry about beating South Carolina and not beat ourselves as much.”