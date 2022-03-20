Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives the ball against Mercer Bears guard Amoria Neal-Tysor (1) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
The UConn women's basketball team found another way to knock Tennessee out of the NCAA tournament record book Saturday.
The second-seeded Huskies broke a tie with the Lady Vols for with their NCAA-best 28th consecutive first-round win by routing No. 15 Mercer 83-38 in a Bridgeport Regional game.
UConn (26-5) will take on the winner of the second first-round game, seventh-seeded Central Florida for a spot in the Sweet 16 in Bridgeport Monday night.
Tennessee won first-round games in the first 27 tournaments before falling to Ball State in 2009. UConn has not lost a first-round game since dropping a 74-71 decision to Louisville in 1993.
That was also the last time the Huskies lost a postseason game at Gampel Pavilion and the last time they lost back-to-back games, having been beaten by Providence in the Big East tournament semifinals 10 days earlier.
UConn never trailed. It led 17-9 after one quarter and a 15-2 run to start the second gave it a 21-point lead.
It was 43-23 at halftime. The Huskies then outscored the Bears 20-0 in the third quarter to double their lead to 40. Mercer was 0-for-12 from the floor with six turnovers in the period.
Since the NCAA went to quarters in 2016, it was UConn's second shutout quarter. The first came against Cincinnati (26-0) in the second quarter of a 2018 American Athletic Conference tournament semifinal at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Christyn Williams led UConn with 13 points. Paige Bueckers got the start from coach Geno Auriemma and had 12 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Dorka Juhasz had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) off the bench with fellow reserve Caroline Ducharme adding 10 points.
Shannon Titus had 12 points for Southern Conference champion Mercer (23-7), which is 0-4 in NCAA tournament play following its fourth consecutive appearance.