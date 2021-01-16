Connecticut scored four straight goals to turn a tie game into a rout in the Huskies' 8-3 win over the University of New Hampshire in men's Hockey East play Saturday night at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
Jonny Evans and Hudson Schandor scored twice for UConn (4-5-1).
Evans got the Huskies on the board at 3:53 of the first period, but UNH's Nick Cafarelli answered at 14:36 to even the game at 1. Brian Rigali put UConn back in front with a goal at 18:46, but 44 scored later Ryan Verrier knotted it up with his goal that made is 2-2 after one.
The visitors dominated from there, Ryan Wheeler scored at 18:30, and Schandor scored 46 seconds later to give UConn a 4-2 lead after two. The Huskies poured it on in the third period, as Evans scored at 13:04 and Schandor notched his second at 15:33 to make it 6-2. Jackson Pierson got one back for the Wildcats (3-6-1) at 16:38, but John Spetz restored the Huskies' four-goal lead with a goal at 17:03. Ryan Tverberg finished the scoring with a tally at 18:18.
Ty Taylor made 23 saves in the UNH net. Tomas Vomacka stopped 21 shots for UConn.
The Wildcats have a home-and-home with Northeastern scheduled next weekend playing Friday night in Durham and Saturday night in Boston.